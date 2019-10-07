News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/08/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Sound board meeting

When: Tuesday, 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Modesto Sound office, 110 Santa Barbara Ave.

Info: Modesto Sound’s mission is to empower youth with real-world job skills to create music and artistic media. Meets the second Tuesday of the month. Info: Brenda Frances at 208-999-7978 or email studio@modestosound.org or visit www.modestosound.com.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Vicki Rice, Modesto recycling coordinator, will discuss the global recycling market, commercial recycling laws in California and how it relates to Modesto. She wil highlight recycling programs, combating illegal dumping and green can contamination. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: AFP Conference

When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Ste 60B

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its Central Valley Fundraisers Conference. The conference is built for volunteers, fundraiser and many others. Cost is $99 for members, $149 for nonmembers. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

HILMARWhat: Free Heart Screening for Teens & Young Adults

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilmar High School, 7807 Lander Ave.

Info: An estimated one in 300 school-aged children suffer from an undiagnosed heart defect. To help find these hidden abnormalities, the Via Heart Project will conduct a free screening open to all young people aged 12-25. Registration required, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Contact Liz Lazar-Johnson at 650-861-2376 or liz@viaheartproject.org. Volunteers also needed in health care providers and nursing students; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; register at https://viaheartproject.org/volunteer/ or cal 1-800-284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SONORA

What: YCCD trustees special and regular meetings

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.

Info: Special session in the Manzanita multipurpose room at Columbia College; coffee and chat with the trustees. At 3:30 p.m., board goes to closed session; regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: UCCE Master Gardener Volunteers Needed

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Senior Center, 540 Greenley Rd.

Info: The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) invites adults interested in helping others learn about gardening to attend an orientation program about the Master Gardener program. UCCE Master Gardener volunteers learn University-based scientific information and then share that knowledge with the gardening community. A background check including fingerprinting is required. Training classes for new volunteer candidates begin Thursday, Janu. 23, 2020, a fee of $195 will be charged to cover the cost of all class materials. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or email dlpowell@ucanr.edu.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women wil hold its annual scholarship fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Toscana’s Ristorante in Turlock. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.