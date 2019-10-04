News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/05/19)

MODESTO

What: Downtown Modesto Sampler

When: Tuesday, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Various Participating Restaurants

Info: The Downtown Modesto Sampler, sponsored by Modesto Area Music Association, will feature more than 25 restaurants, pubs and cafes. Live music provided by various local artisits. Cost is $20 per person. Tickets are available at Modesto Downtown Improvement District office, M-F, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at www.modestosampler.com. Funds raised go back into supporting local events such as PatioFest, Rockin' Holiday, Third Thursday Artwalk and others.

What: AFP Conference

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Ste 60B

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its Central Valley Fundraisers Conference. The conference is built for volunteers, fundraiser and many others. Cost is $99 for members, $149 for nonmembers. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

EMPIRE

What: “Python Ron” McGee

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.

Info: “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes will visit all 13 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This is an educational, hands-on show-and-tell program and is free for all ages. Info: contact the library at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

OAKDALE

What: Pink Patch Project

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.

Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public for a $10 donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events or at the Oakdale Police Department.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: Columbia College Jazz Series presents “Big Band Saturday Night,” featuring Paul Contos, Marvin McFadden and Krista White Sturgis. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126 or visit www.manzanitabookstore.com.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women wil hold its annual scholarship fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Toscana’s Ristorante in Turlock. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Police Department made the announcement that it had hired an additional police officer to the force. Chief of Police Lee Smith said Elmer D. Arington would be the new patrolman on the force. With the addition of Officer Arington, the police force then totaled six men, including Chief Smith.