News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/04/19)

MODESTO

What: Ballet classes for children on the autism spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Nature Walk

When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Dry Creek Park, Modesto

Info: The Audubon and Sierra Club invite the public on a 2-mile walk through Dry Creek/East LaLoma Park. The walk will be geared toward families and beginners. Participants are asked to meet at Scenic Oaks Office Park./Mensinger Trail parking lot (where Coffee Road "T's" into Scenic Drive. Info: contact Elaine at 209-300-4253.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Dr. Neal Prasad of UOP Pharmacy School will discuss medications and the staff will review prescriptions. Info: Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Stanislaus County DCC open seat

When: Deadline: Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats on the committee. One seat is in District 1 and other is in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors areas. District 1 includes Oakdale, Riverbank, Empire and Waterford, and is east of Modesto and north of Turlock; District 3 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 1 and 3; are interested should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

EMPIRE

What: “Python Ron” McGee

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie

Info: “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes will visit all 13 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This is an educational, hands-on show-and-tell program and is free for all ages. Info: contact the library at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: Columbia College Jazz Series presents, “Big Band Saturday Night,” featuring Paul Contos, Marvin McFadden and Krista White Sturgis. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126 or visit www.manzanitabookstore.com.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for adults ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Applebee's, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

75 YEARS AGO: A Modesto High School student was selected as a State Farmer by the California Association Future Farmers of America. Donald McCann, a 1944 graduate of the school was awarded his State Farmer degree and the educational award from the Santa Fe Railway, who paid for McCann to be able to attend the national conference in Kansas City, Mo.