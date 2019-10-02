News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/03/19)

MODESTO

What: Financial Literacy Meetup at ValleyWorx

When: Friday, noon to 12:45 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to this financial literacy meetup on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Learn how to manage debt, build wealth and prepare for a stress-free retirement. Bring your own lunch. One time fee of $49 for study materials. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Downtown Modesto Sampler

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Various Participating Restaurants

Info: The Downtown Modesto Sampler, sponsored by Modesto Area Music Association, will feature more than 25 restaurants, pubs and cafes. Live music provided by various local artisits. Cost is $20 per person. Tickets are available at Modesto Downtown Improvement District office, M-F, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at www.purplepass.com. Funds raised go back into supporting local events such as PatioFest, Rockin' Holiday, Third Thursday Artwalk and others.

What: AFP Conference

When: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its Central Valley Fundraisers Conference. Cost is $99 for members, $149 for nonmembers. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Pink Patch Project

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Oakdale Police Department, 245 N. Second Ave.

Info: Oakdale police and Blue Line Wives join with over 100 other police agencies across the nation this October by participating in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. Commemorative pink department patches are also offered to the public by donation. Recipient charity is the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Services. Patches are offered for a $10 donation. Info: email the Blue Line Wives at bluelinewives1035@gmail.com, or purchase at various community events and or at the Oakdale Police Department.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for adults ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women wil hold its annual scholarship fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Toscana’s Ristorante in Turlock. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a six-man bomber crew from Castle Air Force Base in Atwater qualified for the World Series of Bombing competition that was to have been held at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state. The competition ran from Oct. 6-13, 1969. The crew flew the B-52 bomber and was one of 24 US Strategic Air Command crews; including three Royal Air Force crews, to compete.