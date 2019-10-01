News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/02/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture “Rancher to Rancher: Using Livestock to Regenerate California Grasslands” presented by Kent Reeves, Wildlife Biologist. This talk will provide an overview of how to use livestock to regenerate ecosystem function in California grasslands by mimicking historic grazing regimes of native ungulates. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its code night series on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. The group will introduce the program “C”. Talk presented by John Hixson. Individuals can get help on projects and work on coding. Participants should bring their own laptops. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Ballet classes for children on the autism spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

DENAIR

What: “Python Ron” McGee

When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road

Info: “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes will visit all 13 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This is an educational, hands-on show-and-tell program and is free for all ages. Info: contact the library at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

RIVERBANK

What: “Python Ron” McGee

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.

Info: “Python Ron” McGee and his collection of lizards and snakes will visit all 13 libraries in Stanislaus County this October. McGee will teach children and their families about the reptile kingdom. This is an educational, hands-on show-and-tell program and is free for all ages. Info: contact the library at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

SALIDA

What: Young Adult Library Services Association

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: Celebrates TeenTober, the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) month-long celebration of teens, teen services and the ways those services help teens develop new skills and pursue their passions. There will be an unveiling of their new maker cart, which will be permanently stationed in the library’s Teen Corner and stocked with supplies for teens to craft and build. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353.

TURLOCK

What: Tastes of the Valley Wine and Cheese

When: Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway

Info: Wineries and brewers from around the region will offer samples of their wines and beers; local cheesemakers will be on hand and local restaurants will have small plates. Tickets are $50 each; proceeds benefit the agriculture program at Stanislaus State and the Stanislaus County Friends of the Fair Foundation. Tickets: visit www.stancofair.com or Stanislaus State website at www.csustan.edu/agriculture/tastes-valley or at the fairgrounds office during work hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

40 YEARS AGO: Modesto City Schools Superintendent Bert C. Corona announced that the district saw a lower than usual enrollment for the 1979-80 school year. Mr. Corona noted there were 839 fewer students than the 1978-79 school. The semiofficial numbers for the first month of school had 19,334 students enrolled, compared to 20,173 this same time period on Oct. 1, 1978.