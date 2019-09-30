News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (10/01/19)

MODESTO

What: AFP Conference

When: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its Central Valley Fundraisers Conference. Cost is $99 for members, $149 for nonmembers. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Stanislaus County DCC open seat

When: Deadline: Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats on the committee. One seat is in District 1 and other is in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors areas. District 1 includes Oakdale, Riverbank, Empire and Waterford, and is east of Modesto and north of Turlock; District 3 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 1 and 3; are interested should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Modesto, 10th Street Plaza

Info: The American Cancer Society will host a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, a noncompetitive event that raises awareness and funds to end breast cancer. Funds raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks enable the American Cancer Society to invest in research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early. Info: call American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/modesto.

CERES

What: Young Adult Library Services Association

When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.

Info: Celebrates TeenTober, the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) month-long celebration of teens, teen services and the ways those services help teens develop new skills and pursue their passions. There will be card and board games, and puzzles for youth ages 13 to 18. They will be entered into a free drawing to win a pair of Skull Candy headphones. Info: call the library supervisor, Megan Mizuno, at 209-537-8938.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SALIDA

What: Young Adult Library Services Association

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Rd.

Info: Celebrates TeenTober, the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) month-long celebration of teens, teen services and the ways those services help teens develop new skills and pursue their passions. There will be an unveiling of their new maker cart, which will be permanently stationed in the library’s Teen Corner and stocked with supplies for teens to craft and build. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353.

SONORA

What: UCCE Master Gardeners

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Senior Center, 540 Greenley Rd.

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation by Angela Laws of the Xerces Society at its next General Meeting. Her presentation will be on “Pollinator Conservation”. Laws work with The Xerces Society also involves incorporating climate resiliency into pollinator restoration projects. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Toscana’s Ristorante in Turlock. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a second grade class from Wakefield Elementary School donated six books to the Stanislaus County Library, Turlock Branch at the end of their penny collecting drive. The drive was a monthlong and included 24 students and their 2 teachers, Carol Daugherty and Diana McCullough. The group took a walking field trip to the library where they presented Librarian Jim Griffin with six copies of R.L. Stine's children's book, "Goosebumps," which they bought with the $17.60 they raised in their penny drive.