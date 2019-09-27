News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/28/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The group will introduce the program “C”. Talk presented by John Hixson. Individuals can get help on projects and work on coding. Participants should bring their own laptops. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Our Little Miss Scholarship Foundation

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.

Where: Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road

Info: Our Little Miss Scholarship Foundation to host preliminary state pageant at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center. This is a beginner friendly event with age categories ranging from babies to adults/ residents of all areas welcome to compete. Winners of this event will participate in the state pageant also in Modesto, Nov. 8-10. Winners at state and world level will qualify for cash scholarships. Pre-registration is required. Contact Danielle Canedo 510-502-7960 or visit www.modesto.ourlittlemisscalifornia.com.

What: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Modesto, Tenth Street Plaza

Info: Funds raised enable the American Cancer Society to invest in research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early. Info: call American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/modesto.

OAKDALE

What: Young Adult Library Services Association

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.

Info: This October, libraries across the country are celebrating TeenTober, the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) month-long event in celebration of teens, teen services and the ways those services help teens develop new skills and pursue their passions. Info: call the library supervisor, Karina Mendoza, at 209-847-4204.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.

Where: American Legion Hall, 205 Stockton St.

Info: Ripon Garden Club invites the public to hear guest speaker Melanie Garrity, a Certified Green Gardener in San Joaquin County with a degree in Horticulture Nursery Management. She will be sharing her principals on local landscaping, less land fill, nurturing the soil and right plant/right place. Info: Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit ripongardenclub.org.

TURLOCK

What: Tastes of the Valley Wine and Cheese

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway

Info: The Stanislaus State Agriculture Program and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the 17th annual event. Wineries and brewers from around the region will offer samples of their wines and beers; local cheesemakers will be on hand and local restaurants will have small plates. There will be silent and live auctions. Tickets are $50 each; with proceeds benefiting the Agriculture Program at Stanislaus State and the Stanislaus County Friends of the Fair Foundation. Tickets: visit www.stancofair.com or Stanislaus State website at www.csustan.edu/agriculture/tastes-valley or at the fairgrounds office during work hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Fire Department made plans for an Oct. 11, 1919, benefit dinner-dance. The event was to have been held in the department’s newly constructed Fisk and Davis Garage, then located at the corner of 10th and G streets. The planning committee was headed by Robert Murphy and the proceeds from the benefit went to the fire department.