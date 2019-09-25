News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/26/19)

MODESTO

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its code night series on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Individuals can get help on projects and work on coding. Participants should bring their own laptops. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Stop the Bleed Free Community Course

When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: The Stop the Bleed Free Community Course will be held in Conference Room 4 of the hospital. This course presented by Doctors Medical Center is designed to teach nonmedically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. RSVP is requested. Info: to register, call 209-573-6151.

What: Fair Food Friday

When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Ste. 15

Info: Visitors will be able to order from a menu of various fair food staples like food on a stick, deep fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter, purchase required on all food items. Info: 209-343-6292.

What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Modesto Walk for Apraxia

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: Raises funding and awareness for Childhood Apraxia, a rare neurological speech disorder. Children with CAS know what they want to say but their brain has trouble sending the right signal for clear and intelligible speech to occur. Proceeds benefit Apraxia Kids. Cost: $20 adults; $15 students; $10 kids. Info: community.apraxia-kids.org/modestowalk.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: This week will be the Harvest Celebration and will feature music by Grover Anderson; the featured winery is Calaveras Wines with the special event being “Farm To Table Dinner In The Park.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

BALLICO

What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing

When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road

Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. Info: 209-668-5542 or local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: East Turlock Subbasin Board Meeting

When: Thursday, 10 a.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: Topics include groundwater sustainability plan update, an application for round 3 of the sustainable groundwater management grant and other topics. Info: 209-883-8374, email info@turlockgroundwater.org or visit turlockgroundwater.org/meetings.

50 YEARS AGO: In a vote that went against the Modesto City Council’s desire for a downtown auditorium complex, the Modesto Community Center Committee selected the then-abandoned Lincoln School site for the complex. On a vote of 7-3, the committee chose the site over the proposed two-block area across H Street from the Stanislaus County Courthouse. The Lincoln School site was owned by Modesto City Schools, who expected the appraisal of the land to be $225,000 to $250,000.