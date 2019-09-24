News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/25/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: Lecture “Plagues: Then and Now” presented by Erynn Lucas, MJC Microbiology Professor. This talk will discuss infectious disease outbreaks and how they ravaged the planet throughout the ages inevitably shaping history: ending wars, starting wars and decimating populations; including discussing the potential of future outbreaks. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Learn to run Informational

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Shadowchase Club Office, 1325 11th St.

Info: The information meeting will be held at the Shadowchase Club. Interested runners will hear what it entails to train for the Modesto Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k or 5k. Modesto Marathon date is March, 29, 2020. Info: contact Heidi Ryan at 209-524-7110 or email info@shadowchase.org.

What: Stop the Bleed Free Community Course

When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: The Stop the Bleed Free Community Course will be held in Conference Room 4 of the hospital. This course presented by Doctors Medical Center is designed to teach nonmedically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. RSVP is requested. Info: to register, call 209-573-6151.

What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Free lecture, “Heading Towards a Hydrogen-Powered Future,” by Brandon Wood of Lawrence Livermore Nuclear Laboratories. Wood will discuss the promises, challenges and opportunities for realizing a hydrogen-powered future. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. Info: visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Monday, Sept. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 2 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 2 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 2 and 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.

Info: The Empire MAC meets the fourth Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisors and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.

HUGHSON

What: LEGO Day at the Library

When: Thursday, 3 p.m.

Where: Hughson Library, 2414 A Third St.

Info: Children will have the opportunity to build LEGO displays for the library. LEGO play helps children develop fine motor skills. Children under 4 are welcome, but must have direct adult supervision. Activity sponsored by Friends of the Hughson Library. Info: contact the library supervisor, Heather Bailey, at 209-883-2293 or visit at www.stanislauslibrary.org.

TURLOCK

What: West Turlock Subbasin Board Meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: Topics include Groundwater Sustainability Plan Update, an Application for Round 3 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant and other topics. For more information, call 209-883-8374, email info@turlockgroundwater.org or visit turlockgroundwater.org/meetings.

40 YEARS AGO: The Knights Ferry Bridge was 115-years old, and it was reported that the cost of replacing the iconic bridge in the small town of Knights Ferry had inflated from the original estimate. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated cost of replacing the bridge, with a new bridge west of the old, at that time would have been $3 million, leaving the county with a $880,000 deficit.