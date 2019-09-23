News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/24/19)

MODESTO

What: ‘Hour of Code’

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: School-aged children are invited to bring their own devices to the library where they will have an opportunity to enjoy an hour of coding activities through code.org. For those unable to bring their own computer, a limited number of laptops and non-computer coding activities will be available. Info: contact the Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810.

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Guest speaker Steve Bella will discuss wine, openers and more. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

What: Latina Empowerment Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.

Info: El Concilio’s Latina Empowerment Luncheon will feature keynote speaker Julissa Arce, an immigrant rights advocate, author and businesswoman. Tickets are $45 per person; $360 per table of eight. Info: call 209-523-2860 or visit www.elconcilio.org/events/latina-empowerment-luncheon.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its code night series on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Individuals can get help on projects and work on coding. Participants should bring their own laptops. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Ballet classes for children on the autism spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: This week will be the Harvest Celebration and will feature music by Grover Anderson; the featured winery is Calaveras Wines with the special event being “Farm To Table Dinner In The Park.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.

Info: The Empire MAC meets the fourth Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora mobile office hours

When: Tuesday, 8-9 a.m.

Where: Moss Rose Bakery, 118 N. Third Ave.

Info: Assemblyman Heath Flora’s staff will hold mobile office hours throughout the 12th District during September. Other locations include: Turlock City Hall, 156 S. Broadway, 4-5 p.m.; and Riverbank City Hall, 6707 3rd St., 5-6 p.m. Mobile district offices are open to the public. First come, first served. Info: call 209-599-2112 or email assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

25 YEARS AGO: The Modesto High School football team beat a city rival for the first time in 22 years during a Central California Conference game. The Panthers defeated Downey High School 10-9 for the school’s first win over the Knights and of the season. The win almost did not happen as Downey running back Aron Yaeger ran in from the 1-yard line with 3:19 left in the game, making the score 10-9. But the Panther defense held off Running Back Juan Garza from running in the game-winning two-point conversion.