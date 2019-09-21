News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/22/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, Aug. 19, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Guest speaker Steve Bella will discuss wine and how to purchase the best wine for you, openers and more. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

What: Latina Empowerment Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.

Info: El Concilio invites the community to its Latina Empowerment Luncheon. The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Julissa Arce, an immigrant rights advocate, author and businesswoman. Tickets are $45 per person; $360 per table of eight. Info: call 209-523-2860 or visit www.elconcilio.org/events/latina-empowerment-luncheon.

What: Modesto Marathon & Half Marathon Training Program

When: Wenesday, 6 p.m.

Where: ShadowChase Business Office, 1325 11th St.

Info: Information will be given at these meetings about what the training program entails. Modesto Marathon race day is Sunday, March 29, 2020. Info: Heidi Ryan at 209-524-7110 or email info@shadowchase.org.

What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road

Info: Benefit program for the Society for disAbilities. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, while supplies last. Info: including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer, Sasha Harris, 209-524-3536 ext. 3511 or email Sasha@societyfordisabilities.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

What: Apple Day at the Library

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Where: Hughson Library, 2414 A Third St.

Info: Children will make torn paper apples, apple stamping designs, and other apple-themed crafts. Info: contact the library supervisor, Heather Bailey, at 209-883-2293 or visit at www.stanislauslibrary.org.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

What: Health and wellness program

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Riverbank Library, 2250 Magnolia St.

Info: Local teen Avni Parmar will lead a health and wellness program designed exclusively for teens at three Stanislaus County community libraries this month. This program series will cover the topic of self-care. Parmar will lead participants through an assessment on self-care. Following the assessment, teens will learn about activities that promote self-care. Info: contact the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.