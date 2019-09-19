News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/20/19)

MODESTO

What: Bringing Veterans Together

When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. Info: Michael Pelucca, 209-343-6292.

What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club

When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.

Info: Manfred Kusch, retired UC Davis faculty, will give a presentation on Tropical Hummingbirds. He has photographed about 80 species of hummingbirds. The meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. with a social period; the meeting will start at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to nonmembers. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.

What: ValleyWorx Financial Education Seminar

When: Saturday, Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its financial education seminar. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/ValleyWorx-Software-Developers/events.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: The support group will observe National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The program will feature a prostate cancer survivor who will share their personal cancer experience. Newcomers are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

MURPHYS

What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Program

When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Murphys Diggins Clubhouse, 340 Tom Bell Road

Info: In Calaveras County, Barry Boulton will give a presentation on Woodpeckers and other cavity nesters of the Sierra Nevada. The program will be at the Murphys Diggins Clubhouse. The entrance gate and clubhouse will open at 5:30 p.m. Info: Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.

RIPON

What: ValleyWorx Frisbee and Bocce Ball

When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Mavis Stouffer Park, 1000 Stouffer St.

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community. Activities will include Frisbee and bocce ball games. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/ValleyWorx-Software-Developers/events.

RIVERBANK

What: Health and wellness program

When: Friday, 3 p.m.

Where: Riverbank Library, 2250 Magnolia St.

Info: Local teen Avni Parmar will lead a health and wellness program designed exclusively for teens at three Stanislaus County community libraries this month. This program series will cover the topic of self-care. Parmar will lead participants through an assessment on self-care. Following the assessment, teens will learn about activities that promote self-care. Info: contact the library supervisor, Victoria Holt, at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.

TURLOCK

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Toscana’s Ristorante in Turlock. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto Junior College’s enrollment number saw a gain at the end of the regular registration period. The official enrollment numbers were recorded as 331 total students registered. The officials expected enrollment to rise above 400 students as students who were working in canneries and the fields were given an extra week to enroll.