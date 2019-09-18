News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/19/19)

MODESTO

What: DMC Blood Drive

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: Doctors Medical Center is hosting a blood drive in Conference Room 4. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: DMCModesto. Team members will be on hand to teach the basic techniques of Stop the Bleed, which can save a life during an emergency. Info: call 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Women Techmakers at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its Women Techmakers program featuring guest speaker Lenita Williamson. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Latino Emergency Council meeting

When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.

Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.

Info: Former LEC Board member Teresa Guerrero will be recognized for exemplary service to the board. Guest speaker Robert Madrid will present on Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that mobilizes veterans in times of disasters and humanitarian crises to assist in disaster response and recovery. Info: Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.

What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Latina Empowerment Luncheon

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.

Info: El Concilio invites the community its Latina Empowerment Luncheon. The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Julissa Arce, an immigrant rights advocate, author and businesswoman. Tickets are $45 per person; $360 per table of eight. Info: call 209-523-2860 or visit www.elconcilio.org/events/latina-empowerment-luncheon/.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets and experience vendors, music and more. The Free Radicals will provide live music; the featured winery is Indigeny Reserve Ciders with the special event being “School Spirit.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

MURPHYS

What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Program

When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Murphys Diggins Clubhouse, 340 Tom Bell Road

Info: Barry Boulton will give a presentation on Woodpeckers and other cavity nesters of the Sierra Nevada. The program will be at the Murphys Diggins Clubhouse. The entrance gate and clubhouse will open at 5:30 p.m. For more information call Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.

TURLOCK

What: Senior Empowerment Seminar

When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 21618 N Golden State Blvd.

Info: The Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance (SEAPA) is hosting a free public seminar to bring greater recognition of mistreatment of older adults and to highlight the need for appropriate action. Guest speakers from community agencies will discuss issues older adults face. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Info: RSVP: 209-529-3784.

WATERFORD

What: Diabetes Undone Program

When: Sunday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Waterford Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 13701 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: Diabetes Undone is an eight-week, interactive workshop to help those suffering with diabetes and prediabetes. Cost is $50 for the workbook. Before attending contact Arlene Webb to confirm attendance; workbook will be provided upon arrival and the cost of the book can be paid then. Info: 209-531-7820 or email arlenesue@gmail.com.

50 YEARS AGO: The Allied Senior Citizen’s Clubs, a national body for seniors 55 and over with advice on pensions, medicare, state aid and more, held its convention in Modesto. On the campus of Modesto Junior College East Campus, state president Larry Chrisco said he chose Modesto over bigger cities because seniors can easily get lost in the hustle and bustle of a metropolis. Modesto at the time was the smallest city the convention had ever been to and with one-fifth of the population over 55 years of age, Chrisco said it was a perfect fit.