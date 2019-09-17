News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/18/19)

MODESTO

What: StanCOG Policy Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: StanCOG Board Room, 1111 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus Council of Governments policy board will be holding it regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are encourage to attend. Info: Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634 or email cmalekos@stancog.org or visit www.stancog.org.

What: MCS Community Engagement Forum On Student Conduct & School Climate

When: Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Downey High auditorium, 1000 Coffee Road

Info: Jason Okonofua, Phd. Ed., from UC Berkeley, a professor and expert in social psychology, will report on his progress and preliminary findings. Any recommendations will be presented at a later date. MCS has allocated $300,000 over a period of three years for the study, recommendations and training. Info: visit www.mcs4kids.com.

What: DMC Blood Drive

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: Doctors Medical Center is hosting a blood drive in Conference Room 4. Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: DMCModesto. Also have team members to teach the basic techniques of Stop the Bleed, which can save a life during an emergency. Info: call 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Sons in Retirement meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature guest speaker Mike Winapple, on “Medicare 101.” Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Info: Sam Graham 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.

What: Women Techmakers at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its Women Techmakers program featuring guest speaker Lenita Williamson. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

GUSTINE

What: Assemblymember Gray Mobile Office Hours

When: Thursday, 9-10 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 3525 Fifth St.

Info: Staff members of Assemblymember Adam Gray will be available to meet with constituents during Satellite District Office Hours. The 21st Assembly District encompasses eight communities in Merced and Stanislaus Counties. Other locations: Los Banos City Hall, 520 J St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Dos Palos City Hall, 2174 Blossom St., 1:30-2:30 p.m. Info: 209-521-2111.

SONORA

What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting

When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: Colorful Birds of Texas will be the theme of this months meeting. Julie Moss-Lewis and John Lewis of Calaveras County will share stories, photographs and travel tips from a two-week trip birding and exploring the south Texas border regions. The meeting is open and free to the public. For more information call Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.

TURLOCK

What: Social Activities for Men Meeting

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road

Info: The Social Activities for Men, Branch 143, event will feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. This is a senior group of men, offering activities such as golf, travel, Bocce Ball, board games, RV outings, dine-out and more. Info or to make a reservation, call 209-602-8351.

What: Community Connections program

When: Thursday, noon

Where: Turlock Library, 550 Minaret Ave.

Info: Community Hospice is part of a series of programs designed to offer information for current caregivers or individuals planning for the future. This month’s topic is “Finding Alternative Help: What to do when caregiving becomes too difficult.” A free lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required. Call 209-578-6300 or Diane Bartlett at 209-664-8100 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org under the “Events and Classes” tab.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that RCA Corp was looking for a buyer of its Banquet Foods Corp brand. The Banquet Foods brand operated a plant in Turlock and had a work force of 650 employees and was the city’s second largest year-round employer. The plant had served 10 western states, Canada and Japan. The Turlock facility was the second largest in the company and turned out about 100 frozen food items.