News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/17/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group

When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education & Conference Center, Suite 60B, 1700 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public to its next meeting. Dr. Parul Jindal, movement disorder specialist, will be the guest speaker. There will be refreshments and support circles after the presentation. Info: Paul Vantress 209-526-6184 or modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture “The Best of the Breast: An Update on Breastfeeding Practices in the USA” presented by Dr. Deborah Martin, M. D., MJC Anatomy & Physiology. This talk will discuss breastfeeding in the United States, its decline in the 70s and 80s and resurgance as of late. This presentation will provide a global picture of the breastfeeding practices in the last 20 years. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: MCS Community Engagement Forum On Student Conduct & School Climate

When: Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Downey High auditorium, 1000 Coffee Road

Info: Jason Okonofua, Phd. Ed., from UC Berkeley, a professor and expert in social psychology, will report on his progress and preliminary findings thus far. Any recommendations will be presented at a later date. MCS has allocated $300,000 over a period of three years for the study, recommendations and training. Info: visit www.mcs4kids.com.

What: Ballet classes for children on the autism spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive B2

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month; open policy, come and go as you need. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

PATTERSON

What: A Matter Of Balance Classes

When: Register by Thursday

Where: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas

Info: Having concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the “A Matter Of Balance” program, designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start Thursday, Sept. 12 and run through Monday, Oct. 21, Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. Registration is free. Info: call 209-525-4670 to sign up; space is limited.

TURLOCK

What: Senior Empowerment Seminar

When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 21618 N Golden State Blvd.

Info: The Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance (SEAPA) is hosting a free public seminar to bring greater recognition of mistreatment of older adults and to highlight the need for appropriate action. Guest speakers from community agencies will discuss issues older adults face. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Info: RSVP: 209-529-3784.

What: AAUW Turlock/Modesto Scholarship Fundraiser

When: Ticket Deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Toscana’s Ristorante, 1801Colorado Ave.

Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of the American Association of University Women wil hold its annual scholarship fundraiser at Toscana’s Ristorante in Turlock. Tickets are $55 and may be purchased through any AAUW member, or call Sheila 209-667-0380. Dinner includes wine, dessert and a silent auction and prize drawings. All proceeds go to fund local and association scholarships.

WATERFORD

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora mobile office hours

When: Thursday, 8-9 a.m.

Where: Bean’s Coffee, 12120 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: Assemblyman Heath Flora’s staff will hold mobile office hours throughout the 12th District during September. Other locations include: La Grange, IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 3-4 p.m.; and Waterford City Hall, 101 E. Street, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mobile district offices are open to the public. First come, first served. Info: call 209-599-2112 or email assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that three species of fairy shrimp could have affected two major projects in the Northern San Joaquin Valley and future development in rural areas. The shrimp were found seasonal pools at Castle Air Force Base and in hills surrounding Oakdale. The projects they either delayed or halted altogether were: a proposed federal prison in Merced County and. the proposed Highway 108-120 Bypass that would have cut through protected habitat in Oakdale.