News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/15/19)

MODESTO

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC, DACNB, Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist, and Qualified Medical Examiner will be the guest speaker. Info: Ray at 209-634-4373 or renichols@softcom.net.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Modesto Walk for Apraxia

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: The Modesto Walk for Apraxia is one of 70 walks across the US and Canada that celebrate our Apraxia Stars and raises funding and awareness for Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a rare neurological speech disorder. Children with CAS know what they want to say but their brain has trouble sending the right signal for clear and intelligible speech to occur. Proceeds benefit Apraxia Kids. Cost: $20 adults; $15 students; $10 kids. Info: community.apraxia-kids.org/modestowalk.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Monday, Sept. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 2 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 2 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 2 and 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

EMPIRE

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora mobile office hours

When: Monday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Lula’s Neighborhood Grill, 4821 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: Assemblyman Heath Flora’s staff will hold mobile office hours throughout the 12th District during September. Other locations include: Knights Ferry, Miller’s Hall Museum, 17631 Main St., 4:30-5:30 p.m.; and Oakdale City Council Chambers, 222 N. Second Ave., 6-7 p.m. Mobile district offices are open to the public. First come, first served. Info: call 209-599-2112 or email assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

PATTERSON

Who: Patterson school board meeting

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Patterson Unified School District, 510 Keystone Blvd.

Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting that begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m. then moves into the open session at 7 p.m. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Board agenda: boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. District info: 209-895-7700.

What: A Matter Of Balance Classes

When: Register by Thursday

Where: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas

Info: Having concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the “A Matter Of Balance” program, designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start Thursday, Sept. 12, and run through Monday, Oct. 21. Registration is free. Info: call 209-525-4670 to sign up, space is limited.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Ages 9 to 14 will learn to create animations, interactive artwork and other artistic projects using computer science and Scratch programming. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.