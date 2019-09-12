News
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/13/19)
MODESTO
What: Tech Community Potluck
When: Friday, noon-2 p.m.
Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road
Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its community potluck on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Create opportunities to network with the Central Valley tech community. If attending, please bring a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.
What: Modesto Out of The Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceda Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: Annual fundraiser hosted by the Central Valley Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. This 1 1/2 mile walk starts and ends at Mancini Bowl. These community walks are designed to help raise money and awareness for research and for treatment for those suffering with depression or suicidal thoughts. Info: afsp.donordrive.com.
What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum
When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.
Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,
Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 14, ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Dr. Russell Rottacker, DC, DACNB, Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist, and Qualified Medical Examiner will be the guest speaker. Info: Ray at 209-634-4373 or renichols@softcom.net.
DENAIR
What: Denair Farm and Family Festival
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Denair, Main Street
Info: The 10th annual Denair Farm & Family Festival features an antique tractor parade with more than 20 vintage machines, games for children, booths and food for all visitors. There will be a 5K fun run at 8 a.m.; registration opens at 7 a.m. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Main Street. All the tractors later will be on display at the Farm Discovery Zone at the Community Center. There will be music by California Creedence and local ukulele band Sunshine Strummers. All money raised from the festival goes to scholarships for Denair High School graduates. Info: www.denairfestival.com.
NEWMAN
What: Assemblymember Gray Mobile Office Hours
When: Friday, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Newman City Hall, 938 Fresno St.
Info: Staff members of Assemblymember Adam Gray will be available to meet with constituents during Satellite District Office Hours. The 21st Assembly District encompasses eight communities in Merced and Stanislaus Counties. Staff members are available to assist constituents with matters relating to any level of government, but especially issues with state agencies. Residents can also express their opinions on matters before the State Assembly. Another location will be at Patterson City Hall, 1 Plaza, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Info: 209-521-2111.
OAKDALE/RIVERBANK/ESCALON
What: AAUW Branch Fall Membership Brunch
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Call for private location
Info: The Oakdale, Riverbank, Escalon branch of the American Association of University Women invites members and the public to its fall membership brunch. Prospective members in the Oakdale, Riverbank, or Escalon areas are invited to attend. Info: reservations are required call 209-847-0271 to make reservations, to get directions or for more information.
RIPON
What: Youth for Christ Golf Tournament
When: Monday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Spring Creek G&CC, 1580 Spring Creek Drive
Info: The Youth for Christ Central Valley invites the community to its 31st annual golf tournament. Youth for Christ Central Valley has served area teenagers since 1947. Proceeds go to support after school clubs, counseling, mentoring, Juvenile Hall services and more for those between the ages of 10-19. Cost is $175 per player. Info. visit www.scyfc.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.
