News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/12/19)

MODESTO

What: Blue Water Navy Veterans Workshop

When: Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) and the Stanislaus County Veterans Service Office will host a workshop to help local Vietnam Navy veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange but have been denied their benefits for decades. Rep. Harder cosponsored and worked to pass the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act into law earlier this year. The bill will guarantee that these veterans get the medical care they deserve.

What: Ballet classes for children on the Autism Spectrum

When: Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Central West Ballet studio, 5039 Pentecost Drive, B2,

Info: Children ages 6-12 will learn to explore dance and movement while making friends in a fun, non-judgmental environment. Classes are taught by a certified instructor; learning group size will be four students to one “buddy” dancer with a limited number of groups. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 14, ages 6-8 meet 9:45-10:15 a.m. and ages 9-12 meet 9-9:45 a.m. Registration is $30 and classes are $30 month. Info: call 209-576-8957 or visit www.centralwestballet.org.

What: Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Democratic Women's Club invites the public to its next meeting. The discussion will be on the 2020 elections, updates on activities and volunteer sign-up opportunities. Also meet candidates running for office. Meetings are free and open to the public. Info: Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.

What: Central Valley Democratic Club meeting

When: Monday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Guest speaker will be Susan Talamantes Eggman, who will be running for California Senate District 5 seat. Info: email contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Brew and Ball Crawl

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: The Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.

Info: Proceeds from the event go to supporting scholarships for local youth interested in farming in the future, community outreach and helping other like-minded organizations in supporting agriculture. Tickets $30; Doors open at 4 p.m. with a corn hole tournament; dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a live auction. Info: call 209-498-8050 or email goldcountry.yfr@gmail.com or visit www.calaverasfarmbureau.org/upcoming-events.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

TURLOCK

What: We Care Turlock Annual Yard Sale

When: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: We Care Turlock, 213/219 S. Broadway

Info: We Care Turlock helps community members find services and transitional housing so that they may get of the streets and into safe and secure surroundings. All proceeds from the yard sale goes to outreach and care of those community members most in need. Info: email Debbie at debbie@wecareturlock.org or visit wecareturlock.org.

What: Concert: Turlock Jazz Summit

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center’s Music Series welcomes CSU Jazz Directors, Aaron Lington and Joe Mazzaferro, as they lead fellow musicians in celebrating the musical partnership of saxophonist Pepper Adams and trumpeter Donald Byrd. Tickets are available at the door, $10 general admission; $5 students and Carnegie Members. Info: Melissa Gomes, 209-632-5761, ext. 105 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.

WATERFORD

What: Diabetes Undone Program

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Waterford Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 13701 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: Diabetes Undone is an eight-week, interactive workshop to help those suffering with diabetes and pre-diabetes. Cost is $50 for the workbook. Before attending contact Arlene Webb to confirm attendance; workbook will be provided upon arrival and the cost of the book can be paid then. Info: 209-531-7820 or email arlenesue@gmail.com.

75 YEARS AGO: As a part of rationing efforts in 1944, during World War II, motorists were encouraged to turn in their applications early for their rationing tickets. The Modesto War Price and Rationing Board advised the public to submit their applications for rationing tickets before the Sept. 21 deadline, as the new tickets took affect on the 22nd.