News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/11/19)

MODESTO

What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: Regular board meeting of the trustees; the interested public and stakeholders encouraged to attend. The meeting will open and then adjourn to closed session. Info: contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11

When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road

Info: Topic “Ghost towns of Stanislaus County Part #2” will be presented by Jonathon Hicks. A no-host dinner begins around 5:30 p.m. followed by a program on California history. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. Info: Pete Dutton at 209-605-0460.

What: DivorceCare Classes

When: Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: A 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. For information or to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

What: Stanislaus Union Governing Board meeting

When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 2410 Janna Ave.

Info: The meeting will open in closed session at 5:45 p.m. with an open session at 7 p.m. Info: Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.

What: Do Good with Dunkin’

When: Thursday, 6-10 a.m.

Where: Dunkin’, 1300 Stanford Ave.

Info: Law enforcement officers throughout Northern California will climb to the top of participating Dunkin’ rooftops to bring attention to Special Olympics for the second annual “Do Good with Dunkin’.” Guests who donate any amount at a Dunkin’ location with a police officer on the roof will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee. Donations will benefit Special Olympics Northern California.

What: Senior Center Open House

When: Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St.

Info: Celebrate National Senior Center Month with a showcase of programs and services offered at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center. Open to all seniors and free to participate. Info: 209-341-2974.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets and experience vendors, music and more. Bob Eisenman Jazz Band will provide live music; the featured winery is Irish Family Vineyards with the special event being “Heritage Market.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

CERES

What: Teen Think Tank Program

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.

Info: As the school year kicks off for local teens, the Ceres Library will host a Teen Think Tank to give participants a forum in which to share their ideas for their local library. Teens are invited to drop in, socialize, and discuss their ideas for library programs directly with the new Ceres Library supervisor. Refreshments will be provided. Info: contact Megan Mizuno at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event is open to accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. Info: Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

PATTERSON

What: Patterson Farm to Fork

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Patterson Downtown Circle

Info: Third annual event is raising money to helpyouth and seniors of Patterson participate in recreational events, free of cost. Set on the on the Patterson downtown circle, tickets, $80, include unlimited tastings, a multiple-course meal including steak, live music, an opportunity to win raffle/auction items and more. Strictly a 21 and over event. To purchase tickets call 209-895-8080 or visit pattersonfarmtofork.eventbrite.com.

SONORA

What: AAUW of Sonora “Salad Supper”

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: Motherlode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive

Info: This event offers women and men who might be interested in joining AAUW, American Association of University Women. AAUW leaders will be introducing the recipients of the AAUW Tech Trek STEM scholarships. Info: contact Kay OKerrins at 650-646-1945 or visit aauwsonora.org.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the fungus, “Brown Rot,” had affected the Stanislaus County peach harvest. Peach growers were seeing their loads rejected by processors due to the rot. District growers had been expected to supply 440,634 tons of the statewide estimated 897,000 tons. At this time in 1969, only 341,119 tons had been delivered.