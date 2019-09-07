News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/08/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

What: Sea Scout Open House

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse at 400 Enslen Ave.

Info: Sea Scout Ship 2 SSS Tuolumne of Modesto will be having an open house and recruiting new members. The sea scouts are open to youth, boys and girls, ages 14-21 from Modesto and the surrounding area. Info: email ssstuolumne@gmail.com.

What: Library Local Author Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus County Library is seeking local published authors to take part in the 10th annual Local Author Fair. Local authors will have the opportunity to promote their works, as well as sell and sign copies of their publications. The Local Author Fair is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and support local writers of various genres. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required. Info: register at www.stanislauslibrary.org; completed forms must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. or contact Susan Lilly at 209-558-4813.

What: Modesto Walk for Apraxia

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: Raises funding and awareness for Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a rare neurological speech disorder. Children with CAS know what they want to say but their brain has trouble sending the right signal for clear and intelligible speech to occur. Proceeds benefit Apraxia Kids. Cost: $20 adults; $15 students; $10 kids. Info: community.apraxia-kids.org/modestowalk.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Monday, Sept. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 2 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 2 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 2 and 3 who are interested in seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. Info: call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes; plus complimentary coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Info: 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

PATTERSON

What: The Art of Wellness Program

When: Monday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Patterson Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.

Info: Patterson School District invites the community to this free program that helps adults and youth build a personal toolkit to maintain mental health wellness for themselves and for their loved ones. Guest speaker Kevin Hines will share his personal story while providing insight and a message of hope for attendees. Info: 209-895-7700 or visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us.

RIPON

What: Youth for Christ Golf Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Spring Creek G&CC, 1580 Spring Creek Drive

Info: The Youth for Christ Central Valley invites the community to its 31st annual golf tournament. Youth for Christ Central Valley has served area teenagers since 1947. Proceeds go to support after school clubs, counseling, mentoring, Juvenile Hall services and more for those between the ages of 10-19. Cost is $175 per player. Info: www.scyfc.com.