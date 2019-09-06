News
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/07/19)
MODESTO
What: Hutton House Volunteers Wanted
When: Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St.
Info: Center for Human Services Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno; is currently look for responsible volunteers, 21 and over to help with day-to-day operations and mentoring of runaway and homeless youth. Call 209-526-1623 to schedule an interview. Info: visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Guest speaker from the Sutter Health Memorial Medical Health Center, Cardiac Independence Program will speak on exercise and visitation at the hospital for heart patients. Info: Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: 2019 Congressional App Challenge
When: Register by Tuesday
Where: Online
Info: The competition is an opportunity for students interested in computer science, technology and coding to compete on a national stage by developing an original software application. Students should register by Sept. 10 with final submissions due Nov. 1. Winners will be announced in December. Open to middle or high school students who reside in California’s 10th Congressional District. Info: www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
What: Senior Center Open House
When: Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St.
Info: Celebrate National Senior Center Month with a showcase of programs and services offered at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center. Open to all seniors and free to participate. Info: 209-341-2974.
What: Edible Extravaganza
When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Brew and Ball Crawl
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m.
Where: The Utica Mansion, 1103 Bush St.
Info: Proceeds from the Gold Country Young Farmers and Ranchers event go to supporting scholarships for local youth interested in farming in the future, community outreach and helping other like-minded organizations in support of agriculture. Tickets $30; Doors open at 4 p.m. with a corn hole tournament; dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a live auction. Info: 209-498-8050 or email goldcountry.yfr@gmail.com or visit www.calaverasfarmbureau.org/upcoming-events.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson Farm to Fork
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5:30-10 p.m.
Where: Patterson Downtown Circle
Info: Third annual event is raising money to helping youth and seniors of Patterson to participate in recreational events, free of cost. Set on the on the Patterson downtown circle, tickets, $80, includes unlimited tastings, a multiple course meal including steak, live music, an opportunity to win raffle/auction items and more. Strictly a 21 and over event. To purchase tickets call 209-895-8080 or visit pattersonfarmtofork.eventbrite.com.
What: A Matter Of Balance Classes
When: Register by Thursday, Sept. 19
Where: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas
Info: The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the program, designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start Thursday, Sept. 12 and run through Monday, Oct. 21, Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. Registration is free. Info: 209-525-4670 to sign up, space is limited.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, Sept. 9, noon
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. A presentation on “She Sheds” and history by Dana Kirkes. Guests are welcome. Info: californiagardenclubs.com/content/turlock-garden-club.
100 YEARS AGO: The convention of Water Users Association of the San Joaquin Valley was held in Modesto. While in session the group officially went on record as opposing any effort by East Bay interests in diverting any San Joaquin valley water to the East Bay district. A resolution was signed and a copy was delivered to the East Bay commission.
