News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/06/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Library Used Book Sale

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library portico at 16th and I streets

Info: The Friends of the Modesto event. Two books for $1. Several school districts and recently retired teachers have donated hundreds of children’s books. Genres include picture books, chapter books, beginning readers, nonfiction and classics. Proceeds from the book sale go directly to benefit Children’s programs at Modesto Library.

What: Modesto Writers’ Block 2019

When: Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Barnes and Noble, 3501 McHenry Ave.

Info: Barnes & Noble will be hosting its first annual Modesto Book Fair. Includes two panels: “The Creative Process” and “Publishing Do’s and Don’ts.” Featured speakers include Signe Darpinian, Jeff Jardine, Paula Treick DeBoard and others. This is a free event. Info: Alisa O’Donnell, Barnes & Noble, 209-521-1118 or email CRM2805@bn.com.

What: Sea Scout Open House

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse at 400 Enslen Ave.

Info: Sea Scout Ship 2 SSS Tuolumne of Modesto will be having an open house and recruiting new members. The sea scouts are open to youth, boys and girls, ages 14-21 from Modesto and the surrounding area. Info: ssstuolumne@gmail.com.

What: Modesto Walk for Apraxia

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: Raises funding and awareness for Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a rare neurological speech disorder. Children with CAS know what they want to say but their brain has trouble sending the right signal for clear and intelligible speech to occur. Proceeds benefit Apraxia Kids. Cost: $20 adults; $15 students; $10 kids. Info: community.apraxia-kids.org/modestowalk.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Vendors, music and more. Stripped By Hippies will provide live music; the featured winery is Snowshoe Brewery/Calaveras Wines with the special event being “Heirloom Hour.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

PATTERSON

What: The Art of Wellness Program

When: Monday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Patterson Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.

Info: In support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, Patterson School District invites the community to this free program that helps adults and youth build a personal toolkit to maintain mental health wellness for themselves and for their loved ones. Guest speaker Kevin Hines will share his personal story while providing insight and a message of hope for attendees. Info: 209-895-7700 or visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us

RIPON

What: Youth for Christ Golf Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Spring Creek G&CC, 1580 Spring Creek Drive

Info: The Youth for Christ Central Valley invites the community to its 31st annual golf tournament. Youth for Christ Central Valley has served area teenagers since 1947. Proceeds go to support after school clubs, counseling, mentoring, Juvenile Hall services and more for those between the ages of 10-19. Cost is $175 per player. Info: www.scyfc.com.

SONORA

What: Foothill Horizons Open House

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road

Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2019. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information, call 209-532-6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

WATERFORD

What: Diabetes Undone Program

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Waterford Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 13701 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: Diabetes Undone is an eight-week, interactive workshop to help those suffering with diabetes and pre-diabetes. Cost is $50 for the workbook. Before attending contact Arlene Webb to confirm attendance; workbook will be provided upon arrival and the cost of the book can be paid then. Info: 209-531-7820 or email arlenesue@gmail.com.

75 YEARS AGO: A new world’s record was set in speed during a midget car competition that was held in Modesto during the Labor Day weekend. The record-topping speed was set at 112.20 miles per hour by the car owned by Dick McCoy of Pomona at the fourth annual Western States Championship races held on the cement track at Leon and South avenues.