News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/04/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Library Used Book Sale

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library portico at 16th and I streets

Info: The Friends of the Modesto event. Two books for $1. Several school districts and recently retired teachers have donated hundreds of children’s books. Genres include picture books, chapter books, beginning readers, nonfiction and classics. Proceeds from the book sale go directly to benefit Children’s programs at Modesto Library.

What: 2019 Congressional App Challenge

When: Register by Tuesday, Sept. 10

Where: Online

Info: The competition is an opportunity for students interested in computer science, technology and coding to compete on a national stage by developing an original software application. Students should register by Sept. 10 with final submissions due Nov. 1. Winners will be announced in December. Open middle or high school students and must reside in California’s 10th Congressional District. Info: www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers are asked to be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series presents “Big Band Goes Latin,” in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126.

TURLOCK

What: Community Yard Sale

When: Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cornerstone Covenant Church, 4105 Crowell Road

Info: Each year, the Community Yard Sale provides local nonprofits an opportunity to interface with the community and generate funds that go back into the local community. Charities include Celebrate Recovery, Prodigal Sons & Daughters, Set Free Movement, Bold Love Foundation and many others. Info: Justin Marty at 209-667-6768 or email at justin@cornerstonecov.org.

50 YEARS AGO: The Ceres Unified School District filled an injunction with the Stanislaus Superior Court to allow for the completion of the girls gymnasium. The district contended that only one of five contractors were still on the job as the Monday deadline loomed. The cause of the suit was an informational picket by the Local 684, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, who claimed work was being done by nonunion workers.