News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/29/19)

MODESTO

What: League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County

When: Thursday, noon

Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant and Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: Lunch and learn program features Jim Rokaitis, retired Modesto police officer/detective and currently prevention consultant at Stanislaus Behavioral Health, who will speak on the topic, “Effects of marijuana on the adolescent brain.” Rokaitis will answer questions from the audience. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice or vegetarian, is available at $16. Reservations not required. Info, call the League at 209-324-3375.

What: Stop The Bleed

When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: The course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding. Course is free. Interested community members should meet at Conference Room 4. Info: to register call 209-573-6151 or email Krista Dean krista.deans@tenethealth.com .

What: Stanislaus Union Governing Board meeting

When: Friday, 9 a.m.

Where: District Conference Room, 2410 Janna Ave.

Info: The special meeting will open in open session at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a closed immediately after all business. Info: Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Friday

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 3 includes west Modesto, south Salida and north of Westley/Grayson. Registered Democrats who live in District 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Modesto Town Hall

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gregori High School, 3701 Pirrone Road

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host his town hall in Modesto during the district work period. Town halls give folks in the Central Valley an opportunity to make their voices heard, ask questions about what’s happening in Washington, and get help with federal issues. Info: visit harder.house.gov/town-halls, or www.facebook.com/RepJoshHarder/.

ARNOLD

What: Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4

Info: The festival features over 50 booths of original crafts and art; gourmet foods to sample and more. Live music by Homegrown Trio from Modesto both days. Info: 925-372-8961 or e-mail at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m.

Where: American Legion Hall 205 Stockton St.

Info: Ripon Garden Club invites the public to hear guest speaker Alice Bos from West Turf Nursery in Modesto. Bos will discuss bulbs: how to select them, how to plant them and when to plant them. For more information contact Linda King at 209-467-1725 or visit ripongardenclub.org.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

50 YEARS AGO: The City of Modesto was getting ready to make a pitch to the University of California system for a possible future site for a UC campus. The new proposed campus wasn’t expected in the state until the year 2000 but Mayor Carol Whiteside had planned a luncheon for September to field interest in forming a group willing to lobby for Modesto to get the campus.