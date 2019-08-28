News What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

MERCURY ▪ Sept. 6

A celebration of the music & life of Queen's Freddie Mercury. 8 p.m. $19-$69.

LUIS FONSI VIDA WORLD TOUR ▪ Sept. 12

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Latin Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer. 7 p.m. $89-$149.

CHEECH & CHONG ▪ Sept. 13

Iconic comedy duo. 8 p.m. $49-$99.

MARK SCHULTZ ▪ Sept. 13

Contemporary Christian music artist. 8 p.m. $29-$49.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Dec. 15

Sept. 15, Mission Gold; Oct. 20, Silicon Gulch; Nov. 17, KnightSounds Big Band, Dec. 15, Gloria and Friends. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 31

Aug. 30, Tony and the Tough Times; Aug. 31, Gordon Kennedy Music. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14

Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

CHRIS ISAAK ▪ Aug. 31

Rock singer. 7:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $45-$115. www.thefruityardevents.com.

PICNIC AT THE POPS ▪ Sept. 7

Classical Mystery Tour, Beatles tribute. 7:30 p.m. Gallo Winery Grounds, 2101 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto. $12-$62. www.galloarts.org.

COLUMBIA BIG BAND ▪ Sept. 7

Copper Town Square, 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis. 7 p.m. Free.

JONI MORRIS ▪ Sept. 7

A tribute to the music of Patsy Cline. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. 209-862-4490, www.westsidetheatre.org.

BIG BAND GOES LATIN ▪ Sept. 8

Johnny Valdes, Mark Gee, Clint Day, Mike Miller, Mario Flores. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA ▪ Sept. 10

Big Band music with vocals by Nick Hilscher, Hannah Truckenbrod, and The Moonlight Serenaders. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $29-$49. turlocktheatre.org.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “THE FAREWELL” ▪ Aug. 30-Sept. 5

A Chinese family discover their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark. $9-$11.

FILM: “READY OR NOT” ▪ Aug. 31

Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her. 9 p.m. $11.

FILM: “WHEN HARRY MET SALLY” ▪ Sept. 4

Classic film. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE” ▪ Sept. 13

With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties. 6 p.m. $11.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“RIPCORD” ▪ Through Sept. 15

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Park. $20-37. www.SierraRep.org.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

September-October, works by Joy Kruger. Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Oct. 4, “Autumn Art Festival IV.” Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455

Through Sept. 9, “Patrick Karnahan’s In The High Sierra.” 140 S Washington St., Sonora.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Through Oct. 6

Lobby Galleries.

FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Sept. 13

Screening of “The Incredibles.” 7-9 p.m. Free.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 30, Caravanserai; Aug. 31, Smash City. Westside Pavilion: Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

DANCE

RAT PACK IN REVUE ▪ Aug. 31

Created and performed by Central West Ballet, this event is packed with show stopping numbers, danced to the memorable songs from the Rat Pack. Desserts, champagne and other beverages. 7 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $30-$50.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

NEWMAN FALL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Annual community celebration. Parade, children’s activities, dance, carnival. The carnival opens from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30; the carnival also runs 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. A parade on Sunday begins 11 a.m. at Mariposa Street and travels along Main Street. Festival at Pioneer Park, 1250 Tulare St., Newman. Free. 209-451-2815.

MARIPOSA COUNTY FAIR ▪ Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Agricultural events, displays, demonstrations, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, midway and more. Noon-midnight Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-midnight Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m Sept. 2. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road. $5-$10. www.mariposafair.com.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 1

The end of summer is celebrated during this annual event in the Mother Lode town of Arnold. There will be beer and food, booths filled with art, crafts, face painting and live music both days. Performers include Modesto band Home Grown and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4 in Arnold. Free.

EDIBLE EXTRAVAGANZA ▪ Sept. 12

The Center for Human Services’ 33rd annual fundraising event will feature local restaurants, caterers, bakers, confectioners, vintners, beverage purveyors and local growers. 6 to 9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $50 advance, $55 door. www.centerforhumanservices.org.

ACORN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 14-15

The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrates the 53rd annual celebration of the black oak acorn harvest with traditional dancers, native arts and crafts, and more, including an intertribal pow wow, deep-pit barbecue dinner and Indian tacos. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tuolumne Rancheria, 19595 Mi-Wu St., Tuolumne. Free. mewuk.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ Sept. 7

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte event features music by Stompbox with baskets, gift certificates and more for silent auction, live auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine (40 bottles in each wagon) and the Best of Twain Harte Market. $40. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org or call 209-536-9227.

AUTHOR’S GARDEN GALA ▪ Sept. 14

Stanislaus Library Foundation fundraiser guest speaker Michael Lella, whose father, Pino Lella is the subject of the novel “Beneath a Scarlet Sky.” All proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library’s 13 branches. Dinner, auctions. 6 p.m. Private home. $140. 209-634-3592 or 209-523-9083

ODDS & ENDS

TURLOCK COMIC CON ▪ Sept. 2

Brandon Crane from “IT” will appear at toy and anime comic con. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway. $5 advance, $7 door, free ages 12 and under. https://www.facebook.com/events/406855446543018/

NATIONAL SENIOR CENTER MONTH ▪ Sept. 12-26

Sept 12, open house 9-11 a.m.; Sept. 19, Bingo, Bunco Bash, 9-11 a.m.; Sept. 26 Dance Party, 9-11 a.m. Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St. Free. 209-341-2974

WOODWORKER’S EXHIBITION ▪ Sept. 14-29

Tuolumne River Woodworkers Association offers 200 member’s artistic pieces. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays

Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Evening dance second Friday each months, 6:30 p.m., $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.