News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/28/19)

MODESTO

What: Stop The Bleed

When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding. Course is free. Interested community members should meet at Conference Room 4. Info: to register call 209-573-6151 or email Krista Dean krista.deans@tenethealth.com .

What: Ombudsman Volunteer Training

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ombudsman/Catholic Charities, 2351 Tenaya Drive, Ste. D

Info: Ombudsman volunteers help monitor the quality of care, identify and resolve problems, and respond to complaints received on behalf of elderly residents in skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Ombudsman must be state certified thru 36 hours of training and 15 hours of internship in a facility with another experienced Ombudsman. Info: Beverly Ballam at 209 529-3784 or email bballam@ccstockton.org.

What: U.S. Service Academy Information Night

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 5-6:45 p.m.

Where: Beyer High School Little Theater, 1717 Sylvan Ave.

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host an information session to assist students interested in attending a military academy. Applications are due on Oct. 31, but Rep. Harder encourages students to attend the info session and apply early. Every academy besides the U.S. Coast Guard Academy requires a Congressional nomination. RSVP. Or visit: harder.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: This months, several local AFP members will share their greatest takeaway from the AFP International Conference. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Miracle League Fall Baseball

When: Starting Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Big Valley Grace Church, 4040 Tully Road

Info: The Miracle League of Stanislaus County is accepting signups for Modesto’s fall season. The Miracle League provides children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Sign up or learn how to become a buddy by visiting www.miracleleaguemodesto.com or call 209-524-3536. The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 30.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Vendors, music and more. Us 4 Love will provide live music; the featured winery is Locke Vineyards with the special event being “Live, Love, Local.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N 2nd Ave.

Info: Final concert of the season and this weeks entertainment will be provided by Barbara Findlay and Jim Ramont; 1970s and ’80s light acoustic rock. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: call the Chamber at 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, foliage, and custom patios. There will be a silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers are asked to be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

TURLOCK

What: Community Yard Sale

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cornerstone Covenant Church, 4105 Crowell Road

Info: Cornerstone Covenant Church in Turlock will host its annual Community Yard Sale. Each year, the Community Yard Sale provides local nonprofits an opportunity to interface with the community and generate funds that goes back into the local community. Charities include Celebrate Recovery, Prodigal Sons & Daughters, Set Free Movement, Bold Love Foundation and many others. Info: Justin Marty at 209-667-6768 or email at justin@cornerstonecov.org.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

40 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Board of Education and the Modesto Teachers Association were negotiating a new contract for teacher but were at an impasse with the school term beginning Sept. 6, 1979. The board offered a 4 percent raise in a revised 1979-80 contract proposal, 3 percent less than what the teachers were seeking.