News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/25/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, Aug. 19, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Program features Cynthia Wilson, PhD and board certified in art therapy. Wilson will discuss how art therapy may help with coping with unwanted side effects of cancer and its treatment. All are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men’s and women’s circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

What: Transfer Day and College Night

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior Colllege, 435 College Ave.

Info: High school and college students will have a chance to pick up information and ask questions of representatives from over 60 four-year colleges and universities. Transfer Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and College Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is held outside between the Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT) and Student Services Building on East Campus. Both events are free and open to college students, and high school students and their parents. Parking is offered for free, but in lots 102 and 103. Info: 209-575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer.

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Sons in Retirement Branch 103 is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. Guest speaker David Dein, a truck driving teacher from Patterson High School. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

What: League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County

When: Thursday, noon

Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant and Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Lunch and learn program features Jim Rokaitis, retired Modesto police officer/detective and currently prevention consultant at Stanislaus Behavioral Health, who will speak on the topic “Effects of marijuana on the adolescent brain”. Rokaitis will answer questions from the audience. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice or vegetarian, is available at $16. Reservations not required. Info: 209-324-3375.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Aug. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 3 includes west Modesto, south Salida and north of Westley/Grayson. Registered Democrats who live in District 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

ARNOLD

What: Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival

When: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Where: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4

Info: The festival features over 50 booths of original crafts and art; gourmet foods to sample and more. Live music by “Homegrown Trio” from Modesto both days. Info: call 925-372-8961 or e-mail at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, vibrant foliage, and custom patios. There will be a silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers are asked to be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive

Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invites the community to its 23rd annual Twain Harte a la Carte featuring wine and gourmet food. The event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.