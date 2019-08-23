News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/23/19)

MODESTO

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Program features Cynthia Wilson, PhD and board certified in art therapy. Wilson will discuss how art therapy may help with coping with unwanted side effects of cancer and its treatment. All are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

What: Ombudsman Volunteer Training

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ombudsman/Catholic Charities, 2351 Tenaya Drive, Ste. D

Info: Ombudsman volunteers help monitor the quality of care, identify and resolve problems, and respond to complaints received on behalf of elderly residents in skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Ombudsman must be state certified thru 36 hours of training and 15 hours of internship in a facility with another experienced Ombudsman. Info: contact Beverly Ballam at 209 529-3784 or email bballam@ccstockton.org.

What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. This month, several local AFP members will share their greatest takeaway from the AFP International Conference. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services’s food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner

When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its annual Catfish Dinner fundraiser. Dinner includes deep-fried catfish fillets, cornbread, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Also a choice of coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Tickets are $15; and $7 for ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under. Take-out diners available, add 50 cents. Info: call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

OAKDALE

Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon/Meeting

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road

Info: A not-for-profit organization, the women of the OWC have a long history of engaging in both civic and charitable activities. Seating based on reservations only. Info: Cost $16, to make a reservation by Thursday, Sept. 4, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, vibrant foliage, and custom patios. A silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing and is located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers are asked to be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

100 YEARS AGO: Leadership from the California Bean Growers Association visited Modesto, with the intention to gather support from all bean growers in Stanislaus County, for the purpose of securing funding to lobby for a tariff on imported Japanese beans. The bean growers association wanted a one cent tariff on every sack of imported beans and were looking for financial support to send a committee to the Capitol.