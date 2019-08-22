News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/23/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second & Fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

What: Transfer Day and College Night

When: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave.

Info: High school and college students will have a chance to pick up information and ask questions of representatives from over 60 four-year colleges and universities. Transfer Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and College Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is held outside between the Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT) and Student Services Building on East Campus. Both events are free and open to college students, and high school students and their parents. Parking is offered for free, but in lots 102 and 103. Info: 209-575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer.

What: League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, noon

Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant and Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Lunch and learn program features Jim Rokaitis, retired Modesto police officer/detective and currently prevention consultant at Stanislaus Behavioral Health, who will speak on the topic, “Effects of marijuana on the adolescent brain.” Rokaitis will answer questions from the audience. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice or vegetarian, is available at $16. Reservations not required. Info, call the League at 209-324-3375.

ARNOLD

What: Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival

When: Aug. 31and Sept. 1

Where: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4

Info: The festival features over 50 booths of original crafts and art; gourmet foods to sample and more. Live music by Homegrown Trio from Modesto both days. Info: 925-372-8961 or e-mail at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Pre-School Mania

When: Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: Once a month program for children 3-5, with their parent or caregiver, will explore a variety of art-based activities meant to stimulate the senses, build motor skills and expand creativity. Each month will have new things to discover and learn. Cost $20/month. Info: 209-632-5761, x104 or visit www.amilia.com/store/en/carnegie-arts-center-turlock/shop/programs.

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive

Info: Soroptimist International event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.

75 YEARS AGO: Staff Sergeant Harry E. Holm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Holm and husband to Mrs. Eileen Holm of Modesto, was award the Air Medal and two Oak Leaf Clusters for meritorious achievement in active combat against the enemy over Europe. The staff sergeant was the waist gunner on B17 Flying Fortress.