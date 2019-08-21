News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/22/19)

MODESTO

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its second of three code nights on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. The program is an introduction to Rust and will cover multithreading, macros, and more. Participants should bring own laptop. Dinner provided by LaMar Software. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Program features Cynthia Wilson, PhD and board certified in art therapy. Wilson will discuss how art therapy may help with coping with unwanted side effects of cancer and its treatment. All are welcome. Following this program, the group will break into respective men's and women's circles of caring and sharing. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road

Info: Benefit programs for the Society for disAbilities. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, while supplies last. Info: including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer, Sasha Harris, 209-524-3536 ext. 3511 or email Sasha@societyfordisabilities.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Calaveras Fair Livestock Rules Suggestions

When: Deadline, Friday

Where: Calaveras Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road

Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is seeking input on rule changes for the 2020 Livestock Show and Sale. The livestock committee will be reviewing rule suggestions at the August committee meeting. Final rule changes are then approved by the fair board. Rules can be stricter than state rules but not more lenient. Rules suggestions are due Friday, Aug. 23. Info: mail suggestions to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA, 95222 or email laurie@frogtown.org.

BALLICO

What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing

When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road

Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, vibrant foliage, and custom patios. A silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing and is located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers are asked to be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Info: 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Emanuel Medical Center Hiring Event

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.

Info: Emanuel Medical Center will be hosting a hiring event that is open to all members of the public. Departments from registered nurse to allied care are looking to fill spots. Info and to RSVP, visit emanuel.rsvpjobfair.com/#/.

50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the South Korean President, Park Chung Hee, visited Yosemite National Park. President Park arrived at Castle Air Force Base via Air Force 1, President Richard Nixon’s plane, and traveled by car to the park. The two statesmen had been meeting in San Francisco.