News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/21/19)

MODESTO

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Aug. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 3 includes west Modesto, south Salida and north of Westley/Grayson. Registered Democrats who live in District 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Friends of the Calaveras County Fair

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort, 711 McCauley Ranch Road

Info: The Friends of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee will be meeting in the Camps Restaurant at Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information visit frogtown.org or email the Friends at Fair at friendsoftheccfair@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofthecalaverascountyfair.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner

When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its annual fundraiser. Dinner includes deep-fried catfish fillets, cornbread, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Also a choice of coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Tickets are $15; and $7 for ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under. Take-out diners available, add 50 cents. Info: Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N 2nd Ave.

Info: The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oakdale offer free concerts. This weeks entertainment will be provided by Mark Mascenti and the Taillights. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

TURLOCK

What: East-West Turlock Subbasin Advisory Committee

When: Thursday, 2 p.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: The East-West Turlock Subbasin Technical Advisory Committees will be holding a joint meeting in Board Room 203 at the Turlock Irrigation District main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-668-4142 or email Board Secretary Allison Martin at AMartin@turlock.ca.us.

What: Emanuel Medical Center Hiring Event

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.

Info: Emanuel Medical Center will be hosting a hiring event that is open to all members of the public. Departments from registered nurse to allied care are looking to fill spots. For more information and to RSVP, visit emanuel.rsvpjobfair.com/#/.

40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that three Modesto residents earned gold medals in the 10th annual Senior Olympic Games held at the track and field complex at the University of Southern California. Al Brenda, 51, won in the 110 meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump, pole vault and was third in discus. Ralph “Lefty” York, 56, shot put and second in hammer and discus. And Katherine York, 66, the 5,000 meter race.