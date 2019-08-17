News
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/18/19)
MODESTO
What: Oculus Rift Virtual Reality
When: Monday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Ages 13 and up are invited to try the Modesto Library’s Oculus Rift Virtual Reality headset. The game day is designed to allow teens to test new gaming technology. The Oculus Rift, which the library received thanks to a grant from VARLibraries, will be set up in the Modesto Library’s dedicated Teen Zone. Participants will have an opportunity to play the collaborative puzzle game, “Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.” This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Modesto Library. Info: call the Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.
What: StanCOG Policy Board Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: StanCOG Board Room, 1111 I St.
Info: The Stanislaus Council of Governments policy board will be holding it regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are encourage to attend. Info: Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634 or email cmalekos@stancog.org or visit www.stancog.org.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and exercise programs for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
BALLICO
What: Historical and Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
SALIDA
What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session
When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12
Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road
Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its annual Catfish Dinner fundraiser. Dinner includes deep-fried catfish fillets, cornbread, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Also a choice of coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Tickets are $15; and $7 for ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under. Take-out diners available, add 50 cents. Info: Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson school board meeting
When: Monday, 3 p.m.
Where: Patterson Unified School District, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting that begins in closed session; then moves into the open session. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Board agenda: boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. District info: 209-895-7700.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments