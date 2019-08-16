News What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

PLUMB & I AM THEY ▪ Aug. 16

Contemporary Christian music acts. 8 p.m. $19-$59.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS ▪ Aug. 17

Classic R&B group. 7:30 p.m. $49-$99.

LANCE BURTON ▪ Aug. 18

Magician and friends. 4 p.m. $29-$69.

VALLEY TALENT PROJECT ▪ Aug. 24

Tenth anniversary of the show that puts the spotlight on homegrown talent while benefiting the nonprofit Gallo Center. 7 p.m. $10-$30.

THE FOUR FRESHMEN ▪ Aug. 25

Vocal harmony. 5 p.m. $19-$69.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Dec. 15

Aug. 18, Almost Blue with Sammy Leverone; Sept. 15, Mission Gold; Oct. 20, Gloria and Friends; Nov. 17, Knight Sounds Big Band, Dec. 15, TBA. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 31

Aug. 16, Valley Jazz company; Aug. 17, Hwy 99 band; Aug. 23, Ernie Bucio Little Big Band; Aug. 24, Dave and Craig; Aug. 28, Tim Allen; Aug. 30, Tony and the Tough Times; Aug. 31, Gordon Kennedy Music. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14

Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

TOM RIGNEY AND FLAMBEAU ▪ Aug. 17

8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$23. 209-862-4490, www.westsidetheatre.org.

ORGAN SAMPLER CONCERT ▪ Aug. 17

Sonora Bach Festival presents organist Dr. Daryl Hollinger. 2 p.m; The Red Church, 42 Snell St., 3:30 p.m.: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora.

SKYNNYN LYNNYRD ▪ Aug. 24

Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. 209-862-4490, www.westsidetheatre.org.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “ODE TO JOY” ▪ Aug. 16-22

A man's narcolepsy is activated when he's happy, so he must find new ways to not feel joy. This becomes especially problematic when he falls in love. $9-$11.

FILM: “YESTERDAY” ▪ Aug. 16-21

A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. $9-$11.

FILM: “OKLAHOMA!” ▪ Aug. 18

Modesto Film Society presents musical. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE VI RETURN OF THE JEDI” ▪ Aug. 18

The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.

OPTIMAL HOSPICE PRESENTS: END GAME ▪ Aug. 22

End Game weaves together three stories of visionary medical providers who practice on the cutting edge of life. 5:30 p.m.

FILM: “CARRIE” ▪ Aug. 23

Classic horror film. 9 p.m. $11.

FILM: “MAIDEN” ▪ Aug. 23-29

The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. $9-$11.

SUMMER BLUES EXTRAVAGANZA ▪ Aug. 24

Chris Cain, Big Earl and the Cryin’ Shame with Gravel and Grace. Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. $20.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Oct. 4, “Autumn Art Festival IV.” Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455

Through Sept. 9, “Patrick Karnahan’s In The High Sierra.” 140 S Washington St., Sonora.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Sept. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

CARNEGIE ART SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 25

Annual juried competition for artists across Northern and Central California. Ferrari Gallery.

YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Through Oct. 6

Lobby Galleries.

FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Aug. 16

Back to school is the theme. 7-8 p.m. Free.

POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Aug. 18

Four regional poets present readings of original work, followed by an open mic session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 16, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Aug. 17, Left of Centre; Aug. 22 Timberline; Aug. 23, Rebel Heart; Aug. 24, Steel'N Chicago; Aug. 29, King Hippo; Aug. 30, Caravanserai; Aug. 31, Smash City. Westside Pavilion: Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

SCIABICA'S ANNUAL FARM-TO-FORK FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 23

More than 20 local artisan food and beverage makers, live music, chef's demonstrations, samples and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 2150 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. Free. www.SunshineInABottle.com/Events.

CATFISH DINNER ▪ Aug. 24

La Grange Odd Fellows 12th annual event with deep fried catfish filets, corn on the cob, slaw salad & cornbread, with complimentary coffee, ice tea or lemonade. 3-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $7-15 at the door, free ages under 5. Take out add 50 cents. Pre-Sale $10. 209-853-2128.

ODDS & ENDS

YARD SALE OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS ▪ Aug. 24

Wall decor, kitchen items, linens and bedding, craft supplies, jewelry, books, toys, games, more. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with special preview 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, $5. Presbyterian “Church of the 49ers,” 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. 588-9876.

TALENT

CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 22

Entries accepted for “Heroes Real & Imagined,” an all-media juried exhibition open to artists living in California. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761