News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/16/19)

MODESTO

What: Central Valley Democratic Club meeting

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Modesto City Councilman Mani Grewal will be the guest speaker. Info: email contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: A four-person scramble format. Entry fees included a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets and experience vendors, music and more. Ras Beeken Dan will provide live music; the featured winery is Calaveras Wines with the special event being “Bring On The Heat.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N 2nd Ave.

Info: This week’s entertainment will be provided by Oakdale Community Band. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: call the Chamber at 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

RIVERBANK

What: Safe Kids Stanislaus Car Seat Event

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Save Mart Parking Lot, 1035 Sperry Road

Info: Free car seat checks in honor of CSO Raschel Johnson. Learn how to install your child’s car seat or booster seat. Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual and vehicle owner’s manual. Info: Krista Deans at 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

TURLOCK

What: Carnegie Family Friday

When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: Carnegie Arts Center presents another Family Friday with the theme being Back to School. ChalkWild erasable backpacks will be given for kids to decorate. This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational and creative activities for families. Sponsored in part by Off Center Thrift and Gift. Info: Maggie Gonzales at 209-632-5761 ext. 103 or email mgonzales@carnegieartsturlock.org.

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Staff Sgt. Raymon L. Noble, Modesto, was awarded the Air Medal for exceptionally meritorious achievement while participating in sustained bomber combat operations. Noble was a ball turret gunner on a B17 Flying Fortress and had participated in more than 10 bombing operations over Germany and the occupied countries. Prior to serving, Noble worked as an auto parts clerk and was a Modesto High School graduate.