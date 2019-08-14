News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/14/19)

MODESTO

What: Women Techmakers at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Women Techmakers on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Guest Luz Gutierrez, is a gamer and owner of The Gaming Hub in Modesto. Participants should bring own laptop. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events or visit www.meetup.com/GDG-Modesto-Google-Developer-Group/events.

What: Latino Emergency Council meeting

When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.

Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.

Info: Guest speaker will be Angela Maldonado from the Stanislaus Family Justice Center. Maldonado will discuss the issue of Human Trafficking. Info: Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, Aug. 19, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The first meeting of the season will be a preview of the Modesto high schools and MJC. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Aug. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 3 includes west Modesto, south Salida and north of Westley/Grayson. Registered Democrats who live in District 3 and are interested in these seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

COLUMBIA

What: History’s Mysteries

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Cost is $5 per person, space is limited to 35 participants. Reserve tickets at friendsofcolumbiashp.org/historysmysteries or by calling 209-588-8411. Participants take part in solving a historical crime that actually took place in early Columbia. Friends of Columbia State Historic Park’s costumed docents reenact a crime, while History’s Mysteries participants put their investigative skills to the test.

LA GRANGE

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora office hours

When: Thursday, 4-5 p.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, will hold mobile district office hours, which provide expanded customer service to people who reside in the 12th Assembly District. Other locations will be Waterford City Hall, 101 E. St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. If constituents are unable to attend, they may request an appointment by calling 209-599-2112 or emailing Assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its annual Catfish Dinner fundraiser. Dinner includes deep-fried catfish fillets, cornbread, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Also a choice of coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Presale tickets are $10, $15 after Friday; and $7 for ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under. Take-out diners available, add 50 cents. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

50 YEARS AGO: The “airport district,” an unincorporated community of 3,975 on the south-east boundary of Modesto, won a preliminary decision to become an independent community.