News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/11/19)

MODESTO

What: Memory and Physical Health Program

When: Monday, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: Stanislaus County community libraries will offer dance parties designed for toddlers and preschoolers this month, beginning with the Dance and Play event at the Modesto Library. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Modesto Library and will be held in the Modesto Library auditorium. Info: contact the Children’s and Teen Services Department at 209-558-7810 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.

What: YCCD Board Finance & Policy Meetings

When: Monday, 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: In Meeting Room A, YCCD Board Finance meeting at 11 a.m.; and at 12:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B, YCCD Board Policy Committee meeting. Info: 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Women Techmakers at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Women Techmakers on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Guest Luz Gutierrez, is a gamer and owner of The Gaming Hub in Modesto. Participants should bring own laptop. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events or visit www.meetup.com/GDG-Modesto-Google-Developer-Group/events.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, Aug. 19, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The first meeting of the season will be a preview of the Modesto high schools and MJC. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Central Valley Democratic Club meeting

When: Monday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Modesto City Councilman Mani Grewal will be the guest speaker. Info: email contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.

DENAIR

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora office hours

When: Monday, 3-4 p.m.

Where: County Services Building, 3850 N. Gratton Road

Info: California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, will hold mobile district office hours, which provide expanded customer service to people who reside in the 12th Assembly District. Other locations will be Hughson City Hall, 7018 Pine St., 6-7 p.m., and Lathrop City Hall, 390 Towne Centre Drive, 6-7 p.m. If constituents are unable to attend, they may request an appointment by calling 209-599-2112 or emailing Assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Oakdale Town Hall

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave.

Info: Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen will host a Town Hall in Oakdale. Guest speakers will include California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, California State Senator Andreas Borgeas, City of Oakdale Mayor J.R. McCarty and Oakdale Irrigation District Board President Tom Orvis. Free to attend. Info: Evelyn Starman at 209-525-6464 or email StarmanE@stancounty.com.

RIVERBANK

What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: 2201 Morrill Road

Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. The group meets the Second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.