News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/09/19)

MODESTO

What: Immunization Clinic

When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Junior High, 1330 College Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: Modesto City Schools will be hosting an immunization day at Roosevelt Junior High. This event is for Modesto City School students only. To qualify for the free immunizations students must meet at least one criteria: 1. does not have health insurance, 2. insurance does not cover immunizations, 3. is eligible for Medi-Cal/CHDO and 4. the student is an American Indian and/or Alaskan Native. Parents please bring immunization record and proof of health insurance.

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second and Fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. Info: 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event is open to accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Anyone with an accordion can sign up and play. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. Info: Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. Info: Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

RIVERBANK

What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: 2201 Morrill Road

Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. The group meets the Second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: Columbia College Jazz Series will host its next concert of the new season in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. And season tickets may be purchased for $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive

Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto native, Captain Kenneth Wallace of the California National Guard, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action. Capt. Wallace was serving in an infantry unit that had seen combat in Italy. Before his unit of the California National Guard had been called up, Wallace was a lieutenant in the Modesto unit.