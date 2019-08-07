News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/08/19)

MODESTO

What: National Health Center Week

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Jr. High, 1330 College Ave.

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a weeklong series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At Roosevelt Jr. High, a short program; 10-11:30 p.m.; and immunizations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

What: Mended Hearts Support Group

When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B

Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. Guest speakers Danica Acedillo, community health librarian, who will discuss what the health library has to offer; and Kara Turner with Asera Care who will present the program, "Five Wishes," explaining different care options available to heart patients. Info: Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.

What: Memory and Physical Health Program

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Casa de Modesto, 1745 Eldena Way.

Info: Hosted by Casa de Modesto Retirement Center and presented by Alzheimer’s Association and Stanislaus County Healthy Againg, “How to Super Charge Your Health and Stay Safe”. The program will include topics on brain health, fall prevention, young at heart – maintaining independence and an exercise program. Lunch provided. Space is limited, RSVP is requested by Saturday, Aug. 10. Info: to RSVP contact Liane Reyes at 209-529-4950 or email marketing@casademodesto.org.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees include; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets with vendors, music and more. Blu’cidity will provide live music; the featured winery is Milliare Winery with the special event being “Tomato Fest.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

MERCED

What: National Health Center Week

When: Friday, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Merced Health Center, 857 W. Childs Ave.

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a weeklong series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At the Merced Health Center, Patient Appreciation Family Event. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N 2nd Ave.

Info: The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oakdale are offering free in the park, all members of the family welcome. This week’s entertainment will be provided by The Guy Dossi Band; blues and rock. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

