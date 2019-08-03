News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/04/19)

MODESTO

What: National Health Center Week

When: Monday, 8-10 a.m.

Where: West Modesto Health Center, 1114 6th St.

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a weeklong series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At the West Modesto Health Center the topic of focus on Healthcare for the Homeless and Patient Appreciation Day. There will be information booths and family friendly activities. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

What: Great Valley Museum New Docent Training

When: Monday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Great Valley Museum, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The Great Valley Museum, located at Modesto Junior College West Campus, is seeking new docents to lead visitors through exhibits and share the history of the valley. The first training is Monday followed by Aug. 12 and 19. A background in science is not required. To register call 209-575-6196 or visit www.mjc.edu/gvm, click on “Volunteering”.

What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15

Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will hold its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service member in the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. Info: Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Code Night on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Learn to work on Free Code Camp, get help on projects and more. Participants should bring own laptop. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

CERES

What: National Health Center Week

When: Monday, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Ceres Health Center, 1920 Memorial Drive

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a week’s long series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At the Ceres Health Center the focus will be Patient Appreciation with information booths and family friendly activities. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

PATTERSON

Who: Patterson school board meeting

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: Patterson Unified School District, 510 Keystone Blvd.

Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting that begins in closed session at 6 p.m.; then moves into the open session at 7 p.m. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Board agenda: boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. District info: 209-895-7700.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.