News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/27/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Sound board meeting

When: Tuesday, 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Modesto Sound office, 110 Santa Barbara Ave.

Info: Modesto Sound’s mission is to empower youth with real-world job skills to create music and artistic media. Meets the second Tuesday of the month. Info: Brenda Frances at 208-999-7978 or email studio@modestosound.org or visit www.modestosound.com.

What: Modesto Sea Scouts

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.

Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently is welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road

Info: Benefit programs for the Society for disAbilities. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, while supplies last. Info: including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer, Sasha Harris, 209-524-3536 ext. 3511 or email Sasha@societyfordisabilities.org.

ESCALON

What: Ripon Quarterback Club Trap Shoot

When: Saturday, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E River Road

Info: Promotes the benefits of shooting sports for families, teams and individuals, and raise money to support the wide range of activities available to the youth of Ripon. Info: www.riponqbclub.com or www.facebook.com/RiponQuarterbackClub or ripon.qb.club on Instagram.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Info: 209-525-4670.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Concerts in the Pines

When: Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Lane

Info: Features classic rock and country band California Creedence. Low-back chairs and dancing shoes recommended. Food and beverages may be purchased at the local market or restaurants. Popcorn and pies are normally sold at the concerts. Info: contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a deal to sell the La Grange water right to the Waterford Irrigation District by the Sierra and San Francisco Power Company was proposed. The price of the water rights was set at $170,000 and would have given WID rights to 66 cubic feet per second of water from the Tuolumne River. The deal had to be approved by the railroad commission.