News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/26/19)

MODESTO

What: Senior Farmers Market Program

When: Saturday, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: The Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets are for seniors 60 and older who live in Stanislaus County and have an income of $1,860 a month or less for an individual; or $2,504 for a household of two. Each booklet contains $20 worth of coupons and can be used like cash only at Certified Farmers Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetable, honey or edible herbs. Only one booklet per eligible senior per year. First come, first served, while supplies last. For more information and future distribution days call the Senior Information Line at 209-558-8698 or visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/SeniorFarmersMrktNutritionPrgm/.

What: GDG Game Day at ValleyWorx

When: Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to GDG Game Day on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. From video games like Smash Ultimate to board games, fun for all ages. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Senior Breakfast and Social Club

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 3500 Oakdale Road

Info: A new breakfast and social club for seniors. No-host breakfast. For more information, contact Maxine Grayson at 209-576-0279.

What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. For more information contact City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or vdion@modestogov.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Vendors, music and more. The Delta Wires will provide live music; the featured winery is Indigeny with the special event being “Flower Power.” Info: 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

BALLICO

What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing

When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road

Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free. Info: 209-668-5542 or local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.

DENAIR

What: Free Mobile Medical Clinic

When: Wednesday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Denair Middle School, 3701 Lester Road

Info: A mobile medical unit will return to the Denair Unified School District to offer free care to all students. Immunization shots, sports physicals and primary and basic health screening will be available. The van is owned by Castle Family Health Centers in Atwater. It will be staffed by Castle nurses and medical assistants along with medical residents from the UCSF Fresno training program. Parents must fill out permission slips ahead of time allowing doctors and nurses to treat the students. Info: 209-632-7514.

STOCKTON

What: Community Hospice “Over The Edge”

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.

Where: California Building, 11 S. San Joaquin St.

Info: Join Community Hospice for the opportunity to rappel down the historic California Building in downtown Stockton. Participants have the opportunity to raise donations to support the services and programs of Community Hospice and other local nonprofits. Liquid Courage Reception on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. for sponsors, edgers and community partners. On Saturday, Aug. 17, the community is invited to the“Drop Zone Festival” on East Main Street between Hunter and South San Joaquin Street. Info: 209-578-6300 or visit give.hospiceheart.org/special-events.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that a circus day parade was planned for Aug. 2, 1944. Approximately 500 teenagers were expected to participate. The planning for the event was done by Serena Arnold, supervisor of city parks and delivered to a joint meeting of the Modesto City Recreation Commission and the Defense Recreation Commission.