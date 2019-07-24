News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/25/19)

MODESTO

What: St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Blood Drive

When: Friday, 1-7 p.m.

Where: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road

Info: St. Joseph’s Health Ministry and Knights of Columbus are presenting a Blood Drive for the Red Cross. The Blood Drive will be held at St. Joseph’s in the St. John Paul II Center, Room 11. Info: 209-551-4973 or visit www.stjmod.com.

What: Stanislaus PAL 3-on-3 Tournament

When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive

Info: Stanislaus County Police Activities League invites youth teams, grade 7-12, to its 3-on-3 basketball tournament. The tournament is free and will have same day registrations from 8-9:30 a.m., with games starting at 10 a.m. Info: Frank Natale at fnatale@stancopal.org or visit www.stancopal.org.

What: Kids Connect Community Celebration

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 619 Sierra Drive

Info: The Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services partners with the City of Modesto's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department to present the third annual Kids Connect Community Celebration. This free summer event promotes Child Support Awareness month while highlighting the many family-centered nonprofit agencies throughout the community. This year’s event will focus on connecting children and their families to valuable resources in the community. Info: www.modestogov.com.

What: Dry Creek Trails Clean Up

When: Saturday, Canceled

Where: Dry Creek and the Tuolumne River (Tuolumne Riverside Trail)

Info: Dry Creek Trails scheduled clean up for Saturday has been canceled. The next clean up is October 13. Info: visit drycreektrails.org.

ESCALON

What: Ripon Quarterback Club Family Night

When: Saturday, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E River Road

Info: The Ripon Quarterback Club event will promote the benefits of shooting sports for families, teams and individuals, and raise money to support the wide range of activities available to the youth of Ripon. Info: www.riponqbclub.com or www.facebook.com/RiponQuarterbackClub or ripon.qb.club on Instagram.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: Ages 60 and older are eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Info: 209-525-4670.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: First concert of the 2019-20 season will feature trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg and other guests in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. Season tickets are $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.

