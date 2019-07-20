News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/21/19)

MODESTO

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second and Fourth Mondays, 6 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Program, “How to Starve Cancer without Starving Yourself.” Ken Willmarth will present the story of one woman’s journey through battling cancer at age 23 and then again 16 years later; only to beat the cancer into remission and regain personal health. All are welcome, men's and women's circles after program. Info: Darrell Wilson, 707-628-5901.

What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation

When: Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, 7-11 a.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd., Suite 15

Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca 209-324-2977.

What: Modesto Sea Scouts

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.

Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently welcomes new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.

DENAIR

What: Free Mobile Medical Clinic

When: Wednesday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Denair Middle School, 3701 Lester Road

Info: Immunization shots, sports physicals and primary and basic health screening will be available. The van is owned by Castle Family Health Centers in Atwater. It will be staffed by Castle nurses and medical assistants along with medical residents from the UCSF Fresno training program. Parents must fill out permission slips ahead of time allowing doctors and nurses to treat the students. Info: 209-632-7514.

ESCALON

What: Ripon Quarterback Club Trap Shoot

When: Saturday, July 27, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E River Road

Info: The event will promote the benefits of shooting sports for families, teams and individuals, and raise money to support activities available to the youth of Ripon. Family Night at the Shooting Range will be hosted at the Escalon Sportsman's Club. In addition to the trap competition, the club is featuring tournaments for corn hole, Nerf shooting, horse shoes, youth activities, dinner, drinks and more. Info: www.riponqbclub.com or www.facebook.com/RiponQuarterbackClub or ripon.qb.club on Instagram.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior age 60 and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

EMPIRE/SALIDA/NEWMAN

What: Shark Week Activities

When: Monday-Friday

Where: Empire, Salida & Newman Libraries

Info: In Empire, daily crafts and games, as well as a Find the Shark activity; located at 18 South Abbie, contact Diane Ramirez, at 209-524-5505. In Salida visitors can look for the shark hidden in the library for a chance to win a prize, plus other activities; located at 4835 Sisk Road, contact Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353. In Newman children can make a shark in a box, located at 1305 Kern St.; contact Sophia Petrakis at 209-862-2010 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: First concert of the 2019-20 season will feature trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg and other guests in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. Season tickets are $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.