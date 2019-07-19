News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/20/19)

MODESTO

What: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp

When: July 22-26, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.

Info: CyberPatriot Summer Boot Camp is for high school students, fall 2019 freshmen and teachers in the Center for Advanced Technologies. The camp is an introduction to the ongoing national CyberPatriot program, which trains middle school and high school students for the critical careers in cybersecurity. Participants must commit to attending all five days. Space is limited to 60 participants. Reserve a seat at mjccyberpatriotcamp.eventbrite.com. Info: Brent Wedge, MJC professor of Computer Science, at 209-575-7760 or email wedgeb@mjc.edu.

What: Stanislaus PAL 3-on-3 Tournament

When: Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive

Info: Stanislaus County Police Activities League invites youth teams, grade 7-12, to its 3-on-3 Basketball tournament. The tournament is free and will have same day registrations from 8-9:30 a.m.; with games starting at 10 a.m. Info: Frank Natale at fnatale@stancopal.org or visit www.stancopal.org.

What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. Info: City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or email at vdion@modestogov.com.

COLUMBIA

What: Big Band Street Dance

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Columbia, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park presents Rod Harris and the Columbia College Kicks Big Band. Visitors are encourage to bring their dancing shoes and come dressed in 1940s attire for a best-dressed contest. Prizes awarded for best ’40s outfits, best dancing couples and more. Info: 209-588-8411 or visit friendsofcolumbiashp.org/events.html or contact Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.

DENAIR

What: Free Mobile Medical Clinic

When: Wednesday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Denair Middle School, 3701 Lester Road

Info: A mobile medical unit will return to the Denair Unified School District to offer free care to all students. Immunization shots, sports physicals and primary and basic health screening will be available. The van is owned by Castle Family Health Centers in Atwater. It will be staffed by Castle nurses and medical assistants along with medical residents from the UCSF Fresno training program. Parents must fill out permission slips ahead of time allowing doctors and nurses to treat the students. Info: 209-632-7514.

ESCALON

What: Ripon Quarterback Club Trap Shoot

When: Saturday, July 27, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E River Road

Info: The Ripon Quarterback Club event will promote the benefits of shooting sports for families, teams and individuals, and raise money to support the wide range of activities available to the youth of Ripon. Family Night at the Shooting Range will be hosted at the Escalon Sportsman's Club. In addition to the trap competition, the club is featuring tournaments for corn hole, Nerf shooting, horse shoes, youth activities, dinner, drinks and more. Info: www.riponqbclub.com or www.facebook.com/RiponQuarterbackClub or ripon.qb.club on Instagram.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: First concert of the 2019-20 season will feature trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg and other guests in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. Season tickets are $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that in a joint session with the Modesto and Turlock Irrigation districts, board members voted to ratify the working agreement for the construction of the Don Pedro Reservoir. The agreement was ratified on an acreage basis.