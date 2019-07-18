News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/19/19)

MODESTO

What: Family Fun Night

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Apostolic Church, 821 Lassen Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The community is invited to a free family event that will feature bounce houses, games, food and more. There will also be a free backpacks given out to first through eighth grade students. Info: Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or Cynthis Espinoza at 209-480-3304.

What: California Cruisers Baseball Tryouts

When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2p.m.

Where: Orchard Park, 2200 Lincoln Oak Drive

Info: California Cruisers Baseball, a local travel team, will be holding tryouts for its competitive and developmental teams. Times: ages 8-10, 8:30-10 a.m.; 11-13, 10:30 a.m. to noon; 14-18, 12:30-2 p.m. Pitchers and catchers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to be evaluated. Players will be evaluated on infield skills, outfield skills and batting skills. Info: email Tony Gonzales at tonyg.calcruisers@gmail.com.

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second and Fourth Mondays, 6 p.m.

Where: Denny's Meeting Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. Info: City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or email at vdion@modestogov.com.

COLUMBIA

What: Histories Mysteries

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park event where participants take part in solving a historical crime that actually took place in early Columbia. The event is $5 to participate and space is limited to the first 35 visitors. Info: 209-588-8411 or visit friendsofcolumbiashp.org/historysmysteries.html or contact Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.

What: Big Band Street Dance

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park presents Rod Harris and the Columbia College Kicks Big Band. Visitors are encourage to bring their dancing shoes and come dressed in 1940s attire for a best-dressed contest. Prizes awarded for best ’40s outfits, best dancing couples and more. Info: 209-588-8411 or visit friendsofcolumbiashp.org/events.html or contact Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

SONORA

What: Columbia College Jazz Series

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive

Info: First concert of the 2019-20 season will feature trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg and other guests in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. Season tickets are $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.

STOCKTON

What: Community Hospice “Over The Edge”

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.

Where: California Building, 11 S. San Joaquin St.

Info: Join Community Hospice for the opportunity to rappel down the historic California Building in downtown Stockton. Participants have the opportunity to raise donations to support the services and programs of Community Hospice and other local nonprofits. Liquid Courage Reception on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. for sponsors, edgers and community partners. On Saturday, Aug. 17, the community is invited to the “Drop Zone Festival” on East Main Street between Hunter and South San Joaquin Street. Info: 209-578-6300 or visit give.hospiceheart.org/special-events.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that A. A. Jungerman, Stanislaus County Farm Adviser, estimated that the county peach crop would exceed 170,000 tons. The previous crop record was 157,000 tons in 1942.