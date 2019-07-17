News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/18/19)

MODESTO

What: Latino Emergency Council meeting

When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.

Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.

Info: Guest speaker will be Eric Holly, Deputy Fire Warden for the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. Holly will discuss Stanislaus County's Extreme Heat Contingency Plan. Info: Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.

What: Halo Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Halo Video Game Night on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Players are asked to bring dinner and a snack to share, drinks are provided; and bring an extra controller. 18 years and older only. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Family Fun Night

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Apostolic Church, 821 Lassen Ave.

Info: The community is invited to a free family event that will feature bounce houses, games, food and more. There will also be a free backpacks given out to first through eighth grade students. Info: Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or Cynthis Espinoza at 209-480-3304.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Vendors, music by The Stripped By Hippies; the featured winery is Calaveras Wines with the evening being “Honey Bees Please.” Info: 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

KEYS/NEWMAN

What: Didgeridoo Down Under

When: Friday

Where: Keyes and Newman Libraries

Info: Children and their families can enjoy Didgeridoo Down Under at all 13 Stanislaus County Libraries this July. This interactive and educational show includes music, art, puppetry, comedy and science and is designed to promote tolerance and respect for all people and cultures. Info: Keyes Library, at 11:30 a.m., 4420 Maud Ave., call 209-664-8006; Newman Library, at 3 p.m., 1305 Kern St., call 209-862-2010.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Info: 209-525-4670.

STOCKTON

What: Community Hospice “Over The Edge”

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.

Where: California Building, 11 S. San Joaquin St.

Info: Join Community Hospice for the opportunity to rappel down the historic California Building in downtown Stockton. Participants have the opportunity to raise donations to support the services and programs of Community Hospice and other local nonprofits. Liquid Courage Reception on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. for sponsors, edgers and community partners. On Saturday, Aug. 17, the community is invited to the“Drop Zone Festival” on East Main Street between Hunter and South San Joaquin Street. Info: 209-578-6300 or visit give.hospiceheart.org/special-events.

TURLOCK

What: West Turlock subbasin meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its next meeting in Board Room 105 at the Turlock Irrigation District main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-883-8374 or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com or visit turlockgroundwater.org.

50 YEARS AGO: At the L.W. Zimmerman electronics store, 1021 McHenry Ave., the new 1970 Zenith compact 16” portable color TV was on sale. It had at the time and 145 square inches of viewable picture for $329.95. The store had been open since 1934.