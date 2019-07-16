News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/17/19)

MODESTO

What: Sons in Retirement meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon guest speaker is John Scheuber of Veterinary Service Inc. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Info: Sam Graham 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.

What: Latino Community Roundtable luncheon

When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: The luncheon is dedicated to the issues of water and clean air. Guest speaker Assemplyman Heath Flora (CAD-12) will discuss that and more. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. Info: Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145

Info: Topic for the meeting will be “What is Your Favorite App?” Members and visitors are encouraged to share their favorite cell phone apps. The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. Info: Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or fixterence@gmail.com.

What: Latino Emergency Council meeting

When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.

Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.

Info: Guest speaker will be Eric Holly, Deputy Fire Warden for the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. Holly will discuss Stanislaus County's Extreme Heat Contingency Plan. Info: Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.

COLUMBIA

What: Histories Mysteries

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park event where participants take part in solving a historical crime that actually took place in early Columbia. The event is $5 to participate and space is limited to the first 35 visitors. Info: 209-588-8411 or visit friendsofcolumbiashp.org/historysmysteries.html or contact Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.

What: Big Band Street Dance

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Friends of Columbia State Historic Park presents Rod Harris and the Columbia College Kicks Big Band. Visitors are encourage to bring their dancing shoes and come dressed in 1940s attire for a best-dressed contest. Prizes awarded for best ’40s outfits, best dancing couples and more. Info: 209-588-8411 or visit friendsofcolumbiashp.org/events.html or contact Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6 pm.

Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.

Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.

HUGHSON

What: Moon Landing Crafting

When: Wednesday, 2-4 pm.

Where: Hughson Library, 2412 A Third Street

Info: Visitors will have an opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing with special crafts. Crafters can make tin foil moons, build moon landing modules out of paper cups and learn how to make DIY moon rocks. Info: Heather Bailey, Hughson Library supervisor, at 209-883-2293 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

WATERFORD/PATTERSON

What: Didgeridoo Down Under

When: Thursday

Where: Waterford and Patterson Libraries

Info: Children and their families can enjoy Didgeridoo Down Under at all 13 Stanislaus County Libraries this July. This interactive and educational show includes music, art, puppetry, comedy and science and is designed to promote tolerance and respect for all people and cultures. Info: Waterford Library, at 11 a.m., 324 E. Street, call 209-874-2191; Patterson Library, at 3 p.m., 46 North Salado, call 209-892-6473.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that office buildings both nationally and locally were complying with President Jimmy Carter’s order to set thermostats at 78 degrees. The order covered commercial, industrial and non-residential buildings. The order did not apply to schools, hotels, apartments or day-care centers.