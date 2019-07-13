News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/14/19)

MODESTO

What: Friends of Survival Support Group

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: The Friends for Survival, a support group for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, meets the third Monday of every month. Info: Norm Andrews at 209-345-0601.

What: NASA Moon Landing Anniversary

When: Monday, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, at 1500 I St.

Info: The Modesto Library will screen NASA’s special anniversary presentation of the moon landing. Customers can stop by to watch it live in the library’s Teen Area. Info: 209-558-7810 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

What: American GI Forum

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road

Info: The American GI Forum welcomes all veterans to join. The group has many community events that members participate in and organize. Meetings are the third Wednesday of the month. Info: 209-765-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.

What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon

When: Thursday, June 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff, Jeff Dirkse will discuss the department’s current policies on Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the jail and to what extent the Sheriff’s office collaborates with ICE, considering SB54 and The California Values Act. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $30. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: SCOE Backpack Drive

When: Through Wednesday, July 31

Where: Various Locations

Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will be holding its annual backpack drive for local homeless and at-risk youth. SCOE and 10 other locations in Stanislaus County will be collection points for new backpacks and school supplies. To kick off the drive, backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off at Alfred Matthew Cadillac GMC Buick, 3807 McHenry Ave. on Monday, July 15; then at other locations found at www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SALIDA/OAKDALE/MODESTO

What: Didgeridoo Down Under

When: Monday

Where: Salida, Oakdale, Modesto Libraries

Info: Children and their families can enjoy Didgeridoo Down Under at all 13 Stanislaus County Libraries this July. This interactive and educational show includes music, art, puppetry, comedy and science and is designed to promote tolerance and respect for all people and cultures. Info: Salida Library, at 11 a.m., 4835 Sisk Road, call 209-543-7353; Oakdale Library, at 3 p.m., 151 S. First Ave., call 209-847-4204 and Modesto Library, at 6 p.m., 1500 I St., call 209-558-7810.

SONORA

What: Lecture: “Greek Geophytes”

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: Senor Center, 540 Greenley Road

Info: The Sierra Rock Garden Society and the Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County have teamed up to co-host a free special presentation by Eleftherios Dariotis at the Sonora Senior Center. Geophytes are vascular plants that survive unfavorable periods for growth by dying back to underground storage organs such as rhizomes, tubers, corms or bulbs. Info: UC Cooperative Extension office at 209-533-5695 or visit cecentralsierra.ucanr.edu.

TURLOCK

What: Stanislaus State brick drive

When: Deadline: Monday

Where: Online

Info: Construction is underway for the new University Student Center at California State University, Stanislaus. The new center will feature an Alumni Plaza allowing a limited number of alumni, students and members of the campus community to etch their names in the history of Stanislaus State by purchasing a personalized brick. The engraved bricks will be differentiated from the other bricks in the quad by their color and design. Each brick can fit up to 3 lines with 21 maximum characters per line. All lettering, preselected logo and Greek letters will be the same text size. Info: Allysa Gonzales at 209-667-3823 or visit stanforacause.csustan.edu/project/10958 or thenewstanstate.org.