News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/13/19)

MODESTO

What: Munchkins at the Museum

When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The McHenry Museum’s “Munchkins at the Museum” is a celebration for children. Modesto Fire Department will barbecue hot dogs with treats from the Cupcake Lady, Pura Vida Shaved Ice available for purchase. Children’s activities include games, crafts and more. Free admission. Info: Geri G Lewis at glewis@mchenrymuseum.org.

What: Senior Breakfast and Social Club

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Perko’s Cafe, 3500 Oakdale Road

Info: A new breakfast and social club for seniors. No-host breakfast. For more information contact Maxine Grayson at 209-576-0279.

What: Central Valley Democratic Club meeting

When: Monday, 6:45 p.m.

Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. Jenny Kennoyer, Modesto City Councilwoman, will discuss the State of the City, what has happened and what is expected in the future. Info: email contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.

What: Modesto Sea Scouts

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.

Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently welcomes new members between the ages of 14-21. Info: email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.

What: Former Campbell Soup Company employees gathering

When: Thursday, July 18, 9 a.m.

Where: Ridgeway’s restaurant, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Former employees of the Campbell Soup Company meet the third Thursday of every month at Ridgeway’s in the Century Center shopping center at 9 a.m. for breakfast and to catch up with former co-workers from the Yosemite Boulevard plant. Info: Eileen Lucas at 209-524-7803.

CERES

What: STEM Program

When: Monday, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Ceres Library, at 2250 Magnolia St.

Info: STEM program for teens and tweens. A member of the NASA Solar System Ambassador program will speak to participants about some of NASA’s voyages, and discuss some of the scientists who played leading roles in the American space program. Info: Megan Mizuno at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6 pm.

Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie Street

Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. Info: email theempiremac@gmail.com.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: Accordion students under 18 will perform three songs with scholarships being awarded. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. Info: Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice. Info: Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

SONORA

What: Second Saturday and Art Night

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Sonora

Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and the Downtown Merchants will be hosting an artists reception during the Second Saturday and Art Night. Artist Patrick Michael Karnahan will be exhibiting his latest artwork, images of California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. The reception will be at Sonora Joe’s Coffee Emporium, 140 S. Washington Street. Info: www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Black Bear, 3050 N Tegner Road

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that there were plans to construct a new modern theater in the heart of downtown Modesto. The estimated cost of the new theater was $150,000, including a new store front for $25,000. The buildings were to be constructed on north 10th Street.