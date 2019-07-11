News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/12/19)

MODESTO

What: Free Car Seat Checks

When: Friday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: El Rematito, 3113 Crows Landing Road

Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus with help from Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League host. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child's car seat. Please Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Expectant mothers six months and up are welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat.

What: Family Fun Night

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Apostolic Church, 821 Lassen Ave.

Info: The community is invited to a free family event that will feature bounce houses, games, food and more. There will also be a free backpacks given out to first through eighth grade students. Info: Jorge Perez at 209-496-5902 or Cynthis Espinoza at 209-480-3304.

What: Friends of Survival Support Group

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B

Info: Support group for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, meets the third Monday of every month. Info: Norm Andrews at 209-345-0601.

What: American GI Forum

When: Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road

Info: The American GI Forum welcomes all veterans. The group has many community events that members participate in and organize. Meetings are the third Wednesday of the month. Info: 209-765-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.

COULTERVILLE

What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets

Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast with biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice. Info: 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

SONORA

What: Lecture: “Greek Geophytes”

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: Senor Center, 540 Greenley Road

Info: The Sierra Rock Garden Society and the Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County have teamed up to co-host a free presentation by Eleftherios Dariotis at the Sonora Senior Center. Geophytes are those vascular plants that survive unfavorable periods for growth by dying back to underground storage organs such as rhizomes, tubers, corms or bulbs. Info: UC Cooperative Extension office at 209-533-5695 or visit cecentralsierra.ucanr.edu.

TURLOCK

What: Stanislaus State brick drive

When: Deadline: Monday, July 15

Where: Online

Info: Construction is under way for the new University Student Center at California State University, Stanislaus. The new center will feature an Alumni Plaza allowing a limited number of alumni, students and members of the campus community to etch their names in the history of Stanislaus State by purchasing a personalized brick. Info: Allysa Gonzales at 209-667-3823 or visit stanforacause.csustan.edu/project/10958 or thenewstanstate.org.

